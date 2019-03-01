In his first trip for Mardi Gras in New Orleans, "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles said a visit to Children's Hospital was "one of the most important things" for him before he reigns as Bacchus 51 on Sunday.

Ackles, a star in the long-running CW show, even took a knee to don a homemade crowd from a child in attendance during his visit Friday morning. He posed for a picture and conducted the remainder of his press conference in the paper bag-style headpiece.

"I've always loved this town," he said. "I like to say I've married into it ... We love it here and we love coming here. And this is just a really special day to celebrate Mardi Gras."

Ackles plays Dean Winchester, who joins forces with brother Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins), an angel, to battle a world of demonic creatures on "Supernatural."

Bacchus is a superkrewe known for its giant, elaborate parade along St. Charles Avenue the Sunday before Mardi Gras, March 3 this year. It celebrated a half-century in 2018 with a new superfloat called the Bacchaneer, a pirate ship with an LED video-screen sail. Membership last year numbered 1,500 men; they are known for showering the crowd with tons of beads and trinkets.

Bacchus' 51st parade will feature the theme, “Starring Louisiana,” celebrating films and TV shows shot or set in Louisiana. The parade is set to roll at 5:15 p.m. along the Uptown route.

Ackles arrived in New Orleans with a motorcycle escort Thursday, and said his first taste of the city's parades came hours later as the Krewe of Muses rolled.

He quipped that if it's any indication of what Bacchus will be like, "I better get some sleep."

