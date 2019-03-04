Mardi Gras will be a little earlier in 2020 when Fat Tuesday falls on February 25.
The season ran later than normal in 2019 when Fat Tuesday landed on March 5.
Fat Tuesday is always the day before Ash Wednesday, which is 46 days before Easter. Easter falls on the first Sunday after the full moon after a spring equinox.
Carnival celebration starts on Twelfth Night, which is January 6.
Here are the future dates of Fat Tuesday:
- 2020: Feb. 25
- 2021: Feb. 16
- 2022: March 1
- 2023: Feb. 21
- 2024: Feb. 13
- 2025: March 4
- 2026: Feb. 17
- 2027: Feb. 9
- 2028: Feb. 29
- 2029: Feb. 13
- 2030: March 5
