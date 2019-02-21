The King of Barkus, King Stanley James Louis Preston Foxworth stands outside the Golden Lantern as a flag flaps in the wind with his face on it, in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. The Mystic Krewe of Barkus rolls through the French Quarter at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24.
Her Majesty XXVII of the Mystic Krewe of Barkus 2019, Queen Bristol, makes an appearance at the Windsor Court hotel's Mardi Gras tea in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Bristol, a three and a half year old French bulldog, belongs to Windsor Court general manager Ralph Mahana and his wife Ashley Mahana.
Kerry Maloney, left, pets her Majesty XXVII of the Mystic Krewe of Barkus 2019, Queen Bristol, as she makes an appearance at the Windsor Court hotel's Mardi Gras tea in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Bristol, a three and a half year old French bulldog, belongs to Windsor Court general manager Ralph Mahana, holding her, and his wife Ashley Mahana.
Jessica Fender, Alisha Reed and Kerry Maloney pet her Majesty XXVII of the Mystic Krewe of Barkus 2019, Queen Bristol, as she makes an appearance at the Windsor Court hotel's Mardi Gras tea in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Bristol, a 3 1/2 year-old French bulldog, belongs to Windsor Court general manager Ralph Mahana, at right, and his wife Ashley Mahana.
The King of Barkus, King Stanley James Louis Preston Foxworth poses at the Golden Lantern in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. The Mystic Krewe of Barkus rolls through the French Quarter at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24.
Tracey Foxworth holds the King of Barkus, King Stanley James Louis Preston Foxworth outside the Golden Lantern in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. The Mystic Krewe of Barkus rolls through the French Quarter at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24.
The King of Barkus, King Stanley James Louis Preston Foxworth hangs out with his owner Tracey Foxworth at the Golden Lantern in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. The Mystic Krewe of Barkus rolls through the French Quarter at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24.
According to Foxworth, Stanley’s favorite haunts are City Bark dog park in City Park and St. Anna's Episcopal Church on Esplanade Avenue.
“I go pretty much everywhere with him, and St. Anna’s is pet-friendly," she said. "He sits in the pew like a gentleman, and Father Bill (the Rev. Bill Terry) will say, ‘I see we have Stanley with us today.’”
In contrast, Queen Bristol is a pedigreed French bulldog from Jackson, Mississippi, who captured the hearts of her human companions when they saw her online. Ralph and Ashley Mahana, (general manager of the Windsor Court hotel and a corporate event planner at Entergy, respectively) said she has always lived like the queen she is.
Named for Le Bristol hotel in Paris, where the Mahanas spent their honeymoon, Bristol is the opposite of Stanley: She's the ultimate cuddler and sleeps in bed with Ralph and Ashley every night.
Because Bristol lives in a sleek condo in the CBD, her exercise options are a bit limited.
“When she can’t be outside, she is doing her famous hallway sprint,” said Mahana. “We get her a new toy or bone about once a week and we play the flute (really poorly) so we can hear her bark and howl.”
And she tries on tons of outfits, said Mahana. “She has many appearances leading up to the ball and the parade, so she will most likely wear some of her dresses or gowns from previous years for those. But she has two outfits being designed by Julie Winn who also happens to do the costume design for the New Orleans Opera. I won’t spoil the surprise, but people and pups will be blown away.”
If Foxworth must strive to ensure that Stanley stays awake, the Mahanas must ensure Bristol gets her sleep.
“She very much enjoys afternoon tea at the Windsor Court, but she can only have decaf because she needs her beauty rest,” said Mahana.
As for her favorite foods, she likes turkey and cheese.
“Specifically, string cheese,” he said. “She goes crazy for string cheese. She will do anything for string cheese.” Hmm, in that case, what would she do for beads?