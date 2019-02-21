He's the yin to her yang, the dark to her light, the quiet to her storm. And if it's true that opposites attract, this young couple will feel a powerful animal magnetism when they meet on Sunday.

"He" is King Barkus, Stanley James Louis Preston Foxworth, who will join Queen Bristol in reigning over the Mystick Krewe of Barkus at 2 p.m. at Armstrong Park.

Tracey Foxworth, Stanley’s human companion, offered insight into His Majesty's personality.

“My main worry is that he will fall asleep during the parade,” Foxworth said. “That’s how calm he is.”

Foxworth met Stanley about to two years ago at Zeus’ Place. He's half Boston terrier and half Shih Tzu, according to a canine DNA test.

“He had been neglected,” she said. “But what a face! It’s no wonder the Barkus committee picked him as their king. Just look at him!”

Early on, Foxworth decided that if Stanley were to reign over “Big Bark Theory: Barkus Goes to Comic Con,” he would go “all in.”

“I asked a friend, ‘Do you think having custom doubloons made is too much?’” said Foxworth, a marketing executive. “She said yes, but I bought them anyway.”

Stanley didn't stop there; he'll wear crowns custom-made in Ukraine, one for everyday and one for the ball.

The king is reserved and does not stoop to play silly dog games. Fetch? Fuggedaboudit. Roll over and play dead? Not on your life. Bury a bone? Nope.

“He is a terrible bone-hider,” Foxworth said. “He isn't a lap dog or cuddly and he isn't a barker, either. He prefers sleeping on his own to sleeping in my bed. He’s dignified.”

Stanley has a wardrobe of clothes, mostly in toddler Size 1.

“Stanley does not like to leave the house without clothes on, and my friends complain that he is naked if he does” Foxworth said. “It started with T-shirts, but then I had to step up my game.”

According to Foxworth, Stanley’s favorite haunts are City Bark dog park in City Park and St. Anna's Episcopal Church on Esplanade Avenue.

“I go pretty much everywhere with him, and St. Anna’s is pet-friendly," she said. "He sits in the pew like a gentleman, and Father Bill (the Rev. Bill Terry) will say, ‘I see we have Stanley with us today.’”

In contrast, Queen Bristol is a pedigreed French bulldog from Jackson, Mississippi, who captured the hearts of her human companions when they saw her online. Ralph and Ashley Mahana, (general manager of the Windsor Court hotel and a corporate event planner at Entergy, respectively) said she has always lived like the queen she is.

Named for Le Bristol hotel in Paris, where the Mahanas spent their honeymoon, Bristol is the opposite of Stanley: She's the ultimate cuddler and sleeps in bed with Ralph and Ashley every night.

Because Bristol lives in a sleek condo in the CBD, her exercise options are a bit limited.

“When she can’t be outside, she is doing her famous hallway sprint,” said Mahana. “We get her a new toy or bone about once a week and we play the flute (really poorly) so we can hear her bark and howl.”

And she tries on tons of outfits, said Mahana. “She has many appearances leading up to the ball and the parade, so she will most likely wear some of her dresses or gowns from previous years for those. But she has two outfits being designed by Julie Winn who also happens to do the costume design for the New Orleans Opera. I won’t spoil the surprise, but people and pups will be blown away.”

If Foxworth must strive to ensure that Stanley stays awake, the Mahanas must ensure Bristol gets her sleep.

“She very much enjoys afternoon tea at the Windsor Court, but she can only have decaf because she needs her beauty rest,” said Mahana.

As for her favorite foods, she likes turkey and cheese.

“Specifically, string cheese,” he said. “She goes crazy for string cheese. She will do anything for string cheese.” Hmm, in that case, what would she do for beads?