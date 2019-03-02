When Robert Henry Boh reigned as Rex, King of Carnival in 1998, his queen was Sidonie Villere and the parade theme was “Royal Gems.”

[RELATED: Queen of Carnival Britt Johnsen excited to celebrate New Orleans, carry on tradition as Rex royalty]

Come Tuesday, the son also rises when Robert Sandoz Boh dons the Rex crown and mantle to lead 27 glittering floats representing “Visions of the Sun” through the streets of New Orleans. His queen will be Kristina Britt Johnsen.

“I remember so well when my dad was Rex and all the fun he and my mother had,” the younger Boh said at his New Orleans home recently. “It’s an enormous honor, of course, to be chosen, but most of all it’s going to be a great time. I hope that Ann (Boh) and I have as much fun as my parents did.”

Ann Patteson Boh smiled before she said, ”There may be just one catch: Robert goes to bed so early every night that I’m a little worried he won't be able to stay awake until the meeting of the courts!”

Robert Boh laughed, but his wife may have a point. Because her husband is president and CEO of Boh Bros. Construction Co., he rises at 5 a.m. and goes to sleep not long after dinner.

Boh calls that schedule “construction hours,” and says that starting the day early is a must when you manage a company that does $345 million in projects every year and employs 900 people. Boh Bros. ranks among the largest privately owned heavy construction businesses in the southeast United States.

“My brother Stephen (Boh) and I run it together — he’s the vice president and treasurer,” said Robert Boh.

The current generation of company leaders both have civil engineering degrees and MBAs from Tulane University. In a way, their partnership is a case of family history repeating itself, as the company was founded in 1909 with brothers Arthur and Henry Boh in command.

Their early focus was the city’s infrastructure at a time when mile after mile of drainage and sewerage lines and streets needed to be built.

After that, it was bridges, canals, power plants and even the foundation for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. In fact, there’s hardly a big public project locally that the company has not played an important role in bringing to fruition.

A graduate of Jesuit High School, Robert joined the family business in 1981, a few years before his brother. By 1994, he had risen to the position of president and CEO.

“I knew my whole life that I wanted to work in my family’s business,” he said. “I would work in the summers when I was in college and couldn't wait to get out of school and get started.”

If some family businesses are fraught with the sort of tensions that frequently seem to arise, that was never an issue at Boh Bros.

“My father and I were very close, and we worked together very well,” Boh said.

In fact, for this Rex, the importance of a strong family can’t be overstated. Many of the nonprofit organizations he has helped over the years revolve around children and families, including the Louisiana Children’s Museum and the Boy Scouts of America, plus schools such as St. George's Episcopal, Metairie Park Country Day and Stuart Hall.

“The commitment that Rex’s Pro Bono Publico Foundation has made to education makes me so proud,” he said.

The foundation recently announced $1 million in grants to 68 grantees. In all, the group has given out $7.5 million over 12 grant cycles.

+3 One million dollars in grants awarded by Pro Bono Publico Foundation supporting New Orleans education The Rex Organization’s floats for the 2019 Mardi Gras parade, themed “Visions of the Sun,” were a colorful backdrop at the Rex Den for the ann…

When Boh isn’t serving on boards or directing his multimillion-dollar company, he allows himself a bit of recreation. “I love playing golf, and I play every day, when I can," he said.

That may explain why his George Hopkins-designed residence sits at the edge of the New Orleans Country Club golf course. The spectacular view from the home’s living room suddenly makes a great deal of sense.

Robert Boh said he learned he would receive the School of Design’s highest honor when he was invited to a non-Rex-related meeting downtown. As if on cue, a cohort of Rex members swarmed the room and delivered the news.

“I was astonished. It was not what I expected,” he said. “Even though I joined in my 20s and always hoped I’d get to follow in my father's footsteps, I didn't know if it would ever happen.”

Those who know Boh well know he isn’t the sort to get excited and jump up and down. A calm, reserved guy, he maintains his composure at all times. But he did have the good sense to tell his wife the news of his selection before he told anyone else.

“If I hadn’t, I never would have heard the end of it,” he joked.