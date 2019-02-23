Metairie parades have been in the news lately since the adoption of a new policy, proposed by Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, that permits the parish's parades to reverse their traditional route in 2019.
Family Gras has also been moved, from in front of Lakeside Shopping Center to the more spacious Clearview Shopping Center, where several of the parades will disband.
The traditional Metairie parade route from Clearview along Veterans, Severn and Bonnabel ending at Martin Behrman was introduced in 1978, having evolved out of several different routes.
Taking the new Bonnabel to Clearview route are the parades of Excalibur (rolled Friday), the new Krewe of Kings (Sunday), Centurions (March 1), and Athena and Pandora (March 3).
The Krewes of Caesar (rolled Saturday), Isis (March 2) and Argus and the two truck krewes that follow it on Fat Tuesday — Elks Jeffersonians and the Krewe of Jefferson — have stuck with the traditional route.
In recent years, the quantity and quality of Metairie parades have come under scrutiny. As recently as 1999, the Metairie parade calendar featured 15 parades — at least one each day during the 12-day season. Only nine parades will roll in 2019 on six days. Unlike New Orleans, which has a moratorium on new parades, Jefferson Parish has parade dates available.
Parish officials have been trying to address the quality issue by establishing minimum standards for the number of bands, riders and floats. The parish has contributed financially to a handful of parades. The new route, designed to let families catch the parades early in the evening in the Bonnabel neighborhood, is the latest move to address competition from New Orleans with its double- and triple-header parade nights that attract large audiences.
Councilwoman Cynthia Lee Sheng instituted the Rhythm on the Route band competition in 2014. This successful program uses parish funds to underwrite cash prizes for band contests in each parade, with the money going directly to the winning schools.
The addition of the free Family Gras celebration has helped draw spectators, especially visitors. In 11 years, the event has helped swell hotel occupancy in Jefferson from 40 percent to 90 percent for that weekend. Some Mardi Gras insiders have suggested that all Metairie parades (except on Fat Tuesday) should roll on the first weekend, ending at the new Family Gras location at Clearview, where parade riders can enjoy a free after-parade party.
Parading in Metairie began in 1958 with the krewes of Helios and Zeus, which both rolled on Metairie Road. Eleven years later, the Krewe of Diana debuted, followed by Atlas in 1970 and Rhea in 1971. The krewes of Mardi Gras and Thor followed in 1975 and Aquila in 1977.
The premiere of the Argus parade on Fat Tuesday in 1974 was a watershed moment in the history of Carnival. The addition of two major truck parades made the day even more appealing. No longer did Jefferson Parish residents have to travel into New Orleans to enjoy Mardi Gras day.
So popular was the “Metairie Mardi Gras” that by the late 1970s some local media reports predicted that Metairie’s Fat City would overtake the French Quarter in popularity on Fat Tuesday. That, of course, did not happen.