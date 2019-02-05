After this Mardi Gras, a different float-building company will take on the Rex parade floats after the Rex Organization and Kern Studios decided to end their partnership, according to a WWL-TV report.

Kern Studios has constructed the King of Carnival's floats for more than 65 years. After this year's Rex parade rolls with the theme "Visions of the Sun," another company will take on the task for at least the next five years, WWL-TV reported.

Royal Artists, Inc., a different float-building company, posted on Facebook Tuesday that the company is "pleased to be working for The King of Carnival 2020 and beyond." The Rex Organization declined to confirm that information to the television station, but said an announcement will come after this year's Mardi Gras.

Neither Rex or Kern Studios gave a reason for the change, but both said the decision was mutual.

"It's been such a wonderful relationship," Kern Studios CEO Barry Kern told WWL-TV Tuesday. "Of course it's bittersweet (to change), but we've had a wonderful history together. The decision was made mutually between both organizations. I'm humbled to have been able to serve and work with Rex all these years and there's so much respect between the two organizations."

