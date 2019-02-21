Abita Springs' Push Mow parade has been moved from 10 a.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Streets are set to close at 12:45 p.m. The parade will start at 1 p.m. and last for roughly an hour, according to the Trailhead Museum. The parade will be followed by an afterparty and an awards ceremony for the costume contest.
The parade's theme is "Terrible theme park ideas," such as Six Flags Over Walmart, Kardashian World, and Universal Studios Bogalusa.
The parade begins at Abita Springs Middle School, continues down Main Street, then turns onto Pine Street to loop back up Hickory Street to the middle school.