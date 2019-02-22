"Are they naked?"
The questions swirls around a dozen horseback riders during Mardi Gras.
The Ladies Godiva Riding Group has ridden in Muses since 2006, donning flesh-toned bodysuits, long wigs and no shortage of glitter to celebrate the feminist known for riding naked in the 13th century as a protest against her husband’s politics.
“There’s an aura about it, being on that horse, that is so different. You just feel like a million bucks,” said Kelley Faucheux, an officer of the group.
For Stacey Summa, a longtime member of The Ladies Godiva, both the spectacle and the shock factor drew her in.
“The first year we moved down here, we went to the Muses parade and we were ... on Magazine, and all of a sudden I saw them coming and I’m like elbowing my husband,” said Summa, who's from Philadelphia. “I was floored. Absolutely floored.”
But beyond the suggestive costumes, there lies a common bond.
“This group has brought us together as professional women with a love for horses,” Faucheux said.
Some of the women rent horses, but many of them own their own, trailering them in from across the state or even across the country.
“I’ve been riding since I could walk,” said Alexandra Livaudais, a fourth-year parade rider who will be bringing her horse from Florida for the parade Thursday night. “There’s pictures of me as a little kid, my feet barely touched the stirrups.”
The horses get elaborate costumes, too. They are dressed in themed outfits, saddlebags filled with intricately hand-decorated horseshoes and smaller lightweight throws (this has historically included “boobzies,” described as female beer koozies).
At a horseshoe-making workshop earlier this month, the women popped open tubs of glitter, creating an assembly line process to decorate throws. They took the occasional break for king cake and Champagne.
Liz Gaiennie, a first-year member of the group and former rider in Orpheus, arranged her supplies on the counter and said she is excited to be able to experience a parade without the constant focus on tossing throws.
“Riding a horse, nobody is expecting you to throw anything,” Gaiennie said.
“I’m particularly looking forward to Napoleon on to St. Charles and just seeing the throngs of people.”
Gaiennie added that she felt welcomed by the women in the group, many of whom she met for the first time at the workshop.
Faucheux said this sense of community is a fundamental aspect of the group, bonding doctors, real estate brokers and New Orleans transplants together even when they are not decked out for Mardi Gras.
“Our lives have only crossed because of The Ladies Godiva,” Faucheux said. “There is a power amongst us and a bond, if you will, amongst us that only breeds through women.”