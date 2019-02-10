After the final floats of Metairie Mardi Gras parades pass, revelers can now toss their unwanted beads back so they can be recycled, according to a WWL-TV report.
The Jefferson Parish council changed the law so that people can throw the beads at a collection float for the non-profit ARC of Greater New Orleans. ARC employees with developmental disabilities then repackage and resell the beads through a Mardi Gras recycle center.
In the past, the non-profit has collected beads at drop-off sites.
“Right now you’re not allowed to throw things toward the parade,” Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken told the television station. “So at our council meeting, we changed the law so that people can, at the end of the parade, throw only at the float that is by the non-profit to collect beads. And we hope it’s successful this year.”
Most years, ARC has collected about 62 tons of beads.