A Chalmette parade is the latest to change its departure time with inclement weather expected on Saturday.
The Knights of Nemesis parade announced Friday it would roll at 11 a.m., two hours earlier than its origianlly scheduled time.
Parades of the north shore had already announced changes ahead of the bad weather the Krewe of Push Mow has delayed its ride to Sunday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. in anticipation of the weather and the Krewe of Titans has rescheduled its parade to Sunday at 5 p.m., according to local officials.
As a result, the Krewe of Dionysus will be postponed by an hour, kicking off at 2 p.m. and preceding the Krewe of Titans.
The Slidell Police Department said that community members should anticipate a delay between the two parades during which the route will remain closed to all traffic.
The Krewe of Eve and the Krewe of Olympia both said they plan to roll out as previously scheduled and no official changes have been made to the Krewe of Tchefuncte’s parade schedule.
The National Weather Service also issued a flood warning for some parts of St. Tammany Parish near the Pearl River. The service warned that the river is expected to flood by Saturday and rise to almost 20 feet by Tuesday.