Members of the Krewe of Eve gathered at their annual dinner dance at the Castine Center in Mandeville recently with a "Live Your Dream" theme.
Reigning as Queen Eve XXXIII was Ginny Skaer, whose gilded collar and gown were adorned with rhinestones, sapphires, emeralds and golden appliques. Surrounding her majesty were white ostrich and emerald green coq feathers. Completing her ensemble were her custom crystal-covered gold crown and scepter.
King Adam XXXIII Matthew Skaer matched in a traditional gold tunic with gilded appliques, rhinestones, emeralds and sapphires, wearing a complementary crown to her majesty.
Royal maid Babbette Bonura, living the American dream, was dressed in a royal blue velvet gown, embellished with silver rhinestone crystals, red and gold sequin appliqués and a red and white skirt. Her collar was a sequined replica of the presidential seal surrounded by blue coq and red ostrich feathers. She was escorted by royal duke Todd Bonura, who wore a tuxedo and gold cape.
Royal maid Stefanie Childs, living the dream of winning in Las Vegas, wore a black and hot pink gown with silver appliqués and accented with bejeweled fringe. Her matching collar was adorned with sequined dice, cards, a roulette wheel and slot machine, accented with doubloons and poker chips, as well as silver and hot pink sequin trim. Surrounding her collar were hunter green ostrich and royal blue coq feathers. She was escorted by Stephan Skaer.
Royal maid Debra DeLoney, living the dream as a superhero, wore a lemon yellow gown ornamented with stars, gold and silver appliqués, rhinestones, garnet and citrine jewels. Her red and gold-trimmed collar featured superheroes surrounded by yellow ostrich feathers. She was escorted by Bradley DeLoney.
Officers Valerie Dupont, Christine Tadlock, Betty Delpidio and Amanda Jones, represented Amelia Earhart, Joan of Arc, Betsy Ross and Dottie Collins, respectively, all influential women in history.
Captain Christi Fair, as Cleopatra, wore a peach gown and beaded headpiece.
Grand marshal for the parade will be Ponchatoula native Lindsey Cardinale, an "American Idol" television talent competition finalist.
Junior maids include Katherine Anne Baecher, daughter of Jimmy and Nanette Baecher; Reagan Melissa Capace, daughter of Scott and Jessica Capace; and Abigail Claire Gourgues, daughter of Steven and Melissa Gourgues.
Royal pages include Connor, Caroline and Hannah Skaer, children of their majesties; Maren and Ryan Comey, children of Stephen and Susan Comey of Chappaqua, New York; and Emma and Chase Harper, children of Michael and Madeline Harper.
A dinner buffet followed the presentation with music by Four Unplugged.