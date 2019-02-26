After years of trying and failing, I’m ready to admit that I’m not a good costume crafter and never will be. I get good ideas for costumes but can never follow through, either because I have no practical skills or because hot-gluing doo-dads to a corset for hours stresses me out. It’s just not for me, yet I don’t want to be a total dud of a costumer. Do you have any hacks for making a respectable showing on Mardi Gras? —Crafting Fail
It can be hard to be a crafting dullard in a town where entire costume closets, crafting rooms and custom pieces for every occasion are normal. But being a poor crafter doesn’t mean you can’t build up your own reliable costume box and spare yourself the humiliation of being refused entrance to MOM’s Ball. Here are a few ideas:
- Buy a new wig. It’s a good start and it doesn’t need to break the bank.
- Don’t limit yourself to Amazon or Etsy. Pick a day to shop locally. This city is loaded with dedicated costumeries as well as thrift stores full of treasures. Costume bazaars are popping up all over town.
- Get some water-sensitive artists’ crayons. They are my favorite costume-makeup tool, as they’re highly pigmented, easy to use, portable, cheaper than eyeshadow palettes and less messy than grease paints. Distract people from your so-so outfit with the wild designs you draw on your face and body.
- A headpiece or accessory is a great place to start. Decorating a hat, belt, crown or mask isn’t as daunting as bedazzling an entire tuxedo jacket or building something out of papier-mâché. One year, I made an awesome diadem out of a headband and zip-ties; it took 30 minutes, a YouTube tutorial and a coat of spray paint.
If all else fails, we all have that friend who wears the same crazy jumpsuit and top hat every year, but nobody cares because they’re a blast to party with. That could be you!
I live a half block off the St. Charles parade route, and because of my job, I usually can’t get home in time to secure a parking spot. I try putting out garbage cans in the morning, but people move them. Shouldn’t there be some basic level of respect? —Fed Up
Yes, taking a resident’s clearly reserved parking spot — particularly if it’s the length of one car, not tempting people’s incredulity by occupying the entire property line — is a crummy thing to do. But they’re not the ones writing to me; you are. Sadly, I don’t have the power to make people act right. Your options are to shrug it off and park where you can, then entertain fantasies of egging the car occupying your spot; take public transportation, Uber or bike to work; or appeal to paradegoers’ humanity by posting a concise, good-humored sign on your garbage can.
For over a decade, my friends and I have had a boozy lunch at a nice restaurant the Friday before Mardi Gras to kick off the weekend. As we’ve gotten older and had kids, it’s gotten harder to keep the tradition alive. Every year, folks drop out because schools close early that day and they can’t line up child care, or they ask to bring their kids to lunch, which causes some grumbling within the group. I’m tired of the endless email chains and consternation around what used to be a highlight of the year. — Missing Vendredi Gras
Try taking the temperature of your group: Do y’all generally want to keep the lunch adults-only but can’t because of school closures, or do most people want to make this a family-friendly thing? If the latter, you might simply need to let this tradition change with this season of your lives, opting for a pre-parade house party later in the afternoon or lunch at a more casual spot. If the former, there’s no reason you can’t have a luxuriously long Carnival lunch another day. Sure, the Friday before Mardi Gras practically vibrates with anticipation of the mounting chaos, but other days — with no early school closures — can capture the same excitement. You’ll likely find that child care is much easier to secure on a different day. No kid wants to sit for three hours at Galatoire’s.