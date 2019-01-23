Jensen Ackles, star of the popular television series "Supernatural" on The CW, will reign as the 51st king of Bacchus when the New Orleans krewe hits the streets for its 2019 Carnival parade on March 3, the krewe announced Wednesday morning.
The Dallas native has also starred in the movie "My Bloody Valentine", and on television in Smallville, Dark Angel, Dawson’s Creek and the miniseries Blonde.
His wife, Danneel, is originally from Lafayette. He also was in attendance at the Saints' recent loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship game, sharing a similar sentiment as many in the city and around the team.
"Not sure about that call, Ref," he posted to his Instagram page while wearing a Saints hat. "That was a hard game to walk away from."
The Krewe of Bacchus was founded in 1968 by restauranter Own (Pip) Brennan Jr. and has grown to be one of the biggest parades in New Orleans.
Notable previous Bacchus kings include Danny Kaye; Bob Hope; Henry Winkler; Ron Howard; William Shatner; Harry Connick Jr.; Nicolas Cage; Michael Keaton; Andy Garcia; Will Ferrell; Anthony Mackie; and J.K. Simmons.