On Mardi Gras, Kristina Britt Johnsen will rule the day as Queen of Carnival with Rex, Robert Sandoz Boh.

While the image of a queen relaxing on a throne may come to mind, her schedule that day — beginning with a morning “royal run” around Audubon Park, then greeting Rex from the official parade viewing stands, followed by the ball, the queen's supper and quite possibly an unofficial after-party past midnight — will rival that of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wife of Prince Harry.

There will be pomp, circumstance and, of course, a few costume changes along the way.

Britt, a New Orleans native, isn’t fazed by it. Carnival has always been a part of her life, from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama, where her family, including parents Kristi and Erik L. Johnsen, lived briefly before returning to the Crescent City. She is a graduate of UMS-Wright Preparatory School in Mobile.

A junior on the dean’s list at Vanderbilt University, Britt is majoring in human and organizational development, with a minor in psychology. “It is the human side of business,” she said, when asked what her major is all about.

She has applied what she has learned at various internships, including a recent stint at the Audubon Nature Institute, where she rotated among the marketing, development and human resources departments.

A recent semester at Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand had Britt studying management, criminology and tourism, the last of which gave her a way to enjoy various adventures such as bungee jumping.

Her travels have also had a service-oriented side. Starting at age 13, she was a mission volunteer as Casa Para Niños Aleluya, an orphanage in Guatemala.

“Britt asked us if she could do it,” said Kristi Johnsen. “She went down there by herself, knowing no one.”

This orphanage cares for more than 400 children. “We would really just be with them. Hold babies for a little bit, play soccer and braid hair,” said Britt. With other volunteers, she helped lay the foundation for a new hospital for the orphanage and repainted buildings.

“We would end up coming back covered head to toe in dirt,” she said. “But it was fun, because you are with your friends and still got to play with the kids, which was so rewarding.”

In 2015, Britt applied to Carolina Point: A Young Life Camp in North Carolina, where she was chosen from a pool of several thousand students in a highly selective process to work with campers in a faith-based program.

Her college studies keep her busy, but she still makes time to volunteer at Nashville Young Life, mentoring middle-school students, coordinating activities and advising girls on age-related issues.

She also leads small groups of underclassmen in building independence and self-esteem, and she conducts campus tours and meets with prospective and admitted students.

Service work "is a good part of Britt and who she is,” said her mom.

Needless to say, scheduling time to make her debut and participate in Carnival balls proved a challenge. Britt only learned of her role as Queen of Carnival during spring break 2018.

She was preparing for several presentations, such as Le Debut des Jeunes Filles de la Nouvelle Orleans, the Pickwick Club and the Debutante Club, as well as Carnival balls, including being a maid in Twelfth Night Revelers and the Krewe of Osiris (in which she was a princess in 2015). And as far as Britt knew, she would be a maid in Rex.

In previous years, Britt has also participated as a maid in Apollo (2014), Les Pierrettes (2013), Squires (2012, 2006) and the Mobile Mardi Gras Juvenile Court (2012).

So her mother had the perfect excuse to get Britt to Suzanne Perron St. Paul’s atelier to be fitted for dresses, one of which would also be for a party with two fellow debutantes, Ann Kallenborn and Katherine Jacobs. (Kallenborn reigned this season as queen of Elves of Oberon, Jacobs as queen of Mithras.)

While mom and daughter were discussing style and color of ball dresses, her father entered with a couple she didn’t know, who said they had run into Johnsen on the street and wanted to come up and say hi.

“We asked them about the dress color,” said Britt. “And the man with my dad said that color would totally be inappropriate. “I thought. 'This guy has no idea what he’s talking about. I’m obviously supposed to wear white,' ” recalled Britt. But then he told her the queen’s dress should be gold, to match his whistle.

“At that point, I completely knew and was totally shocked,” she said.

They wasted no time working on the gown. St. Paul found a lace that was similar to another dress Britt had admired in the studio, but also honored the dress that Britt’s grandmother, Dolly Ann Souchon Johnsen, wore when she was Queen of Carnival in 1949.

Her grandmother's gown had a distinct chevron pattern, something that Britt also wanted to hint at with her dress. Britt has numerous family members who have participated in the Rex court as maids, dukes and pages, and her uncle, John Koerner, was Rex in 2008. Her cousin, Laney Langenstein, was Queen of Carnival in 2015.

Britt's royal role was kept secret even from her siblings Alex, Niels and (Erik) Austin. Britt and her parents did get the krewe’s OK to tell her grandfather, Erik F. Johnsen, who was Rex in 1991.

“What a great honor for you and the family. We know you will enjoy!” Johnsen responded. Though, Britt says, “He always says he knew before I was told. We don’t think so, but we’ll never know.”

Unlike some previous queens who have had to get on a plane to return to college on Ash Wednesday, Britt can relax, because this Mardi Gras falls during her spring break. It also gave her a great excuse to invite friends to New Orleans, without telling them about her royal reign.

“I told them I might be in a ball, so bring a ball gown,” she said.

“I’m in love with the city," said Britt about sharing Mardi Gras with her friends. "And it is so special to celebrate how awesome this place is through something as fun as Mardi Gras.”