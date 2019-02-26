What does it take to kill Mardi Gras? War? Disease? Strikes? Hurricanes?

The answer is some, but not all, of the above.

In New Orleans’ early years, when Mardi Gras was limited to street masking, government sometimes limited activities. In the 1760s, Spanish governor Don Antonio de Ulloa tried to suppress public masking in Louisiana.

By the 1850s, Mardi Gras had become so tainted by hooliganism that the local press called for an end to the celebration. Thankfully, the Mistick Krewe of Comus brought order, form and dignity to the celebration when it was founded in 1857, and the rest, as they say, is history. Since then, however, Mardi Gras has been completely wiped out 13 times.

The Civil War canceled parades starting in 1861, although a few balls were staged. Had Comus not returned to parade in 1866 — with the thoughtful postwar theme of "The Past, The Present and the Future" — in all likelihood, Mardi Gras would have died. Comus paraded alone until four years later, when the Twelfth Night Revelers debuted, followed by Rex and Momus in 1872.

In 1875, political unrest attributed to Reconstruction caused the cancellation of all Carnival activities.

When yellow fever plagued the city in 1879 and curtailed much of the festivities, Comus directed money that would have financed its parade and ball to the Pickwick Club’s “Dietetic Association,” which fed the hungry. In his 1931 book "The Mistick Krewe," author Perry Young wrote that the men of Comus “ … did not pour their gold on the altar of pleasure in 1879.”

World War I wiped out Mardi Gras in 1918 and 1919, and its aftermath affected clubs such as Comus, which did not return until 1924.

Neither Prohibition nor the Great Depression canceled Carnival, but all activities did cease from 1942 to 1945 during World War II.

When a fire at its den destroyed the 1951 Rex parade, several krewes offered their floats and costumes, but Rex joined other krewes in deciding not to stage a parade because of the start of the Korean War. In place of Rex, a makeshift parade featuring floats from other clubs rolled under the name Patria, a 20-float patriotic parade. Lindsey Alexis Larsen Jr., a wounded Marine and night school graduate from Warren Easton High School, reigned as king. All the maids and dukes in the Patria court were military personnel.

Since most balls were also canceled that year, the captains, kings and queens of 20 ball krewes combined forces and formed a group they named the Caputanians. A huge ball at the Municipal Auditorium was staged for visitors and servicemen and women.

In 1979, a strike by union members of the New Orleans Police Department canceled all parades in Orleans Parish, causing a dozen krewes to find venues outside the city, while others stayed in their dens. The parades were gone but not the party. National Guard personnel kept everyone safe as revelers took to the streets.

Hurricane Katrina in 2005 threatened Carnival in 2006, when the city’s resolve was put to the test. But most krewes decided to parade to bring a bit of joy to citizens and to show the world the spirit of the Crescent City.

It takes a lot to separate the people of New Orleans from their most beloved celebration.

