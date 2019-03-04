Larry Gibbs never really thought of himself as “king” material.
The Krewe of Argus, which has rolled in Jefferson Parish on Mardi Gras day since 1974, had asked a few times if he was interested, but the owner of Gibbs Construction always figured there was someone else better suited for the part.
“I’m a fairly private person,” he explained. “I don’t mind the spotlight if it’s something I earned, but it’s hard to say I earned being the king.”
For 2019, however, he relented, and he has found himself gradually settling into the role. Whether it’s the dinners with past kings of Argus instilling a sense of tradition, or the 9-year-old maid at the Argus ball who saw him as nothing less than the King of Mardi Gras, Gibbs has found himself embracing the royal role.
“It’s way bigger than one person,” he said. “And I’ll tell you I’ve had a wonderful time.”
Not that he’s letting it go to his head.
“I keep it in perspective,” he said. “It’s an honor and I take it as that. I’m not the king of anything except my house, and even there, after the ball I got home and had to put the garbage out.”
A father of eight children between ages 15 and 49, Gibbs has been at the helm of his own construction company for more than four decades.
He started Gibbs Construction when he was 29, using the $3,000 he pocketed from a bonus check working for Favret Construction to incorporate Gibbs on July 4, 1976.
“It was the most money I had had in my life,” he recalled.
His company went on to build the Smoothie King Center, do the exterior work on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome after Hurricane Katrina and build Champions Square, Woldenberg Park and innumerable schools, hotels and hospitals throughout the metro area. More recently, it's been working on the new terminal at Louis Armstrong International Airport.
Gibbs was born in Ohio while his father was going to school there, but the family moved back to New Orleans when he was 2.
“I learned how to talk and eat in New Orleans,” he joked.
But Gibbs has lived most of his adult life in Jefferson Parish, where he said Mardi Gras has its own unique character.
“It’s not in competition with New Orleans. It’s a little bit different,” he said. “You’ll see all around the parade route there are babies and bassinets, there’s teenagers ... and I find it such a wholesome and community-building activity.”
Gibbs said he knows that on the inside, he’ll feel a rush of adrenaline when Argus rolls down Veterans Memorial Boulevard with 400 riders on 20 floats on Tuesday morning. But on the outside, he knows it’s his responsibility to wear the crown in the tradition of the many who have come before.
“I sure don’t think I’m anything special riding around on a float,” he said, “but I represent something special and I want to do it well.”