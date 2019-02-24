Beau Brummell celebrated 79 years of the club’s affinity for perfection in attire, culture, social correctness and the highest standards of Carnival ball affairs recently in the Mardi Gras Ballroom of Copeland Towers.
For the theme, “The 300,” Beau Brummell returned to New Orleans from London for the tricentennial celebration and reflected on "What makes New Orleans the great city it is?" He acknowledged there are few iconic cities — New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Athens, for example. But any list would be incomplete without New Orleans. Beau Brummell explored the synergy that underpins the greatness that is New Orleans and looked forward to the next 300 years, confident the "elements of power," personified in the six debutantes, give optimism, hope and a bright future for the city.
Ball captain Mr. Jeffery D. Jackson opening the evening's festivities and presented master of ceremonies Dr. Reginald A. Parquet. Parquet first introduced Mr. Elwood T. Davis, who has been a member of the club since 1984. Each member was introduced as "Beau” and presented in the chronological order of their membership, including Messrs. Benny G. Harris, Wilson C. Boveland, Washington Wells, Dr. Press L. Robinson, Shedrick E. Sublett, Alfred J. Sanders, Warren Lyons Jr., Larry J. Carter, Ezickiel D. Nash, Warner A. Tureaud, John K. Etter, Roland Ellis, Wayne E. Woods, Michael J. Riley, and George R. Robinson Jr., with honorary members James K. Bonds and Joseph F. White Sr.
One of the distinguishing highlights of the ball was the presentation of the 2018 queen, Miss Erica Tirell-Faith Doherty, escorted by Beau Harris, the club's vice president. She had the honor of selecting her successor from this year’s six debutantes, who when formally presented, had placed a magic capsule containing their name into a crystal urn near the royal platform.
Debutantes escorted into the ballroom by club members were Misses Daria Gabriella Ball, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ado Ball; Alexis Victoria Becnel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Becnel Sr.; Monesha Leenai Becnel, daughter of Mr. Shelton Becnel Jr. and Ms. Ronisha M. Coppage; Kenyah Mariah Marie Jones, daughter of Mr. Nevard E. Jones and the late Charlene James Brown and stepdaughter of Mr. Kenneth Brown; Lanetta Dan'ca Marshall, daughter of Mr. Lionel Foster and Ms. Marie Marshall; and Kyndall Jordan Woods, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne E. Woods.
With the spotlight on Queen Erica, she drew the magic capsule containing the name of the new queen from the urn, selecting Miss Marshall as the new monarch. Queen Lanetta then began her reign.
The president presented a bouquet of roses to the new royal, introduced her to the ball guests and promenaded her around the ballroom floor. Following the toast, the debutantes paid homage to Queen Lanetta by performing a specially choreographed dance in her honor. Warren Lyons, president, then led the queen and her entourage from the ballroom and into Beau Brummell Club history.
Following the departure of the court, the club’s traditional waltz was performed by the members and their ladies before general dancing and dining began.
The ball theme was developed by John E. Rousseau Jr. Theme committee included Messrs. John K. Etter, Jeffery D. Jackson, Ezickiel D. Nash, Dr. Reginald A. Parquet and Shedrick Sublett.
The band, Bobby J. and Stuff Like That, provided the musical entertainment for the evening.