The New Orleans Twitterverse set its blasters to stunned Tuesday when a news report circulated that the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus was considering ads for sponsors such as breweries and distilleries.

The suggestion, made by one of the krewe's officials -- known as an overlord -- was tongue-in-cheek and there will be no ads, the krewe told The New Orleans Advocate.

The Star-Wars inspired Chewbacchus walks, bikes and pushes small DIY floats through Bywater and the Faubourg Marigny in its annual parade, scheduled for this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Because the burgeoning procession was straining police resources on its previous date, which it shared with several Uptown parades, it's being held earlier this year.

Advertising in Carnival parades is banned by a 1971 New Orleans ordinance. However, Overlord Brooke Ethridge speculated in an interview early Tuesday that ads might be OK because the new roll date for Chewbacchus — two weeks earlier in the season than in the past — is outside the window of time when parades are prohibited from displaying ads.

In addition, Ethridge referred to a covenant cited on the group's website: "Chewbacchus is not just a Mardi Gras parade organization. We are a 501c3 nonprofit and a religion," adding that alcohol was a sacrament.

Those remarks were not meant seriously, Ethridge said later on Tuesday.

“Chewbacchus is going to look like it always has,” said Ethridge. "No way will this be a ‘branded’ parade."

Like a spaceship hurtling through a meteor shower, the sci-fi band was rocked by insults and boycott threats on social media when the first report emerged.

The specter of advertising brought condemnation, with one tweeter called @skooks writing, "Of course it would be the Krewe of Treps and Transplants that breaks the anti-commercialization rule."

Another user, @immerspaetlin, was suspicious: "One wonders if perhaps this is the real reason they moved the date."

There will be food and drink at the parade lineup and at the afterparty. A rolling bar in the parade, called the Bar2D2, will be accessible only to krewe members, and will have no logos or signs.

“We were never interested in having outside companies sponsor subkrewe or krewe contraptions,” said Ethridge.