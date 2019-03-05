The Krewe du Vieux rolls through the Marigny and French Quarter Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, to the theme, ‘City of Yes, Yes, Oh God, Yes.’ King Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington and Queen Michelle Bushey reigned over 1,000 members in 17 sub-krewes. The Krewe Delusion followed KDV, parading to the theme, ‘Episode 10: Think Locally, Act Globally.’ Lois Andrews Nelson, known as Mother of Music and Captain of New Orleans, reigned as queen.