I’m in an informal marching krewe of about 30 people, and one of our members has become a problem. He can be a loose cannon, but usually it’s harmless. Recently, though, he has gotten pretty sloppy: he started a fight with a stranger during a krewe outing and got tossed out of the bar, he’s made a couple comments in line with “incel” ideology, and at our float-building session last week, he showed up drunk and ended up groping a female member. The krewe is divided over what to do: Some people want him kicked out, and some argue that even though he was out of line, a) he’s a founding member of the krewe, b) he’s an important part of our float-building team, and c) Mardi Gras is almost over anyway, and we can deal with it afterward. What’s your take? — Krewe in Conflict
Yeah, he’s gotta go. Why would there be any question about excusing behavior that makes other krewe members uncomfortable or fearful? As you note with the incel comments, his disrespect toward women isn’t limited to that groping incident. You’ll likely find that other women in or adjacent to the krewe have received unwelcome comments, looks or physical touch in the past. And I’m sure lots of krewe members, regardless of gender, don’t appreciate his drunken aggression making you all look bad. He’s a vibe killer and a sexual assaulter, and he needs to be held accountable — now. Maybe he’ll show remorse and growth over the next couple of years; if so, the krewe can have a discussion about possibly letting him rejoin. But for now, 86 that nimrod and tell his defenders that if they’re not happy with the decision, they’re free to bow out.
I never know whether it’s OK to stand in front of people in chairs or ladder chairs. If the space is there, can I take it? — Wants Beads, Not Bad Karma
To me, this is always a read-the-room situation. Let’s start with regular folding chairs: If it’s a light crowd, and, especially, if the people sitting are older or holding a sleeping child, I try to make sure they can still see. Often, in a light crowd, a couple of bodies can stand several feet in front of some chairs without obstructing the sitters’ entire view. To move a large group of bodies in front of some deserving sitters is a bit inconsiderate; do your due diligence and scan for other vacant patches. If it’s a Muses-type situation, then crowd dynamics are in your favor: It’s only a matter of time before that street space gets filled. Still, I think it’s wise to consider the space immediately in front of a chair person to be part of their space. Imagine two people standing directly in front of the chair and consider that space off-limits, unless you enjoy a stranger’s eyes shooting lasers at your rear end for an hour.
Much of the same logic applies to ladder chairs, with the following caveats: 1) they’re up higher — at a situational advantage — so I have less compunction about standing in front of them, given the same caveat about preserving a reasonable distance. 2) If you’re in a child’s bead space, don’t be a bead hog; maybe don’t go for ones a full arm’s length above your head. Being neighborly and, even, congratulating the kid behind you on a great catch fosters Carnival camaraderie. Finally, 3) some ladder chair parents are incredibly touchy about the air space around their kid’s throne. There could be five feet of space in front of a ladder chair and they’ll still gripe at you for standing there. You can appeal to them or try the age-old pretending-not-to-hear-their-grumbles thing — keep it light — but if they get loud and in your face, however obnoxious and unreasonable they may be, it isn’t worth tangling with them. Don’t meet aggression with aggression, especially during Mardi Gras.
Is it OK to crash a big house party if I really, really need to pee? — Full Bladder
You certainly wouldn’t be the first one to try. In terms of basic etiquette, no, you should not crash a party. In terms of Mardi Gras survival ... things happen. If the party seems chill and you’re a chatty sort, you might find that you can talk your way in; a lot of folks are happy to help a reveler in need. If you’re going to go for a stealth operation, do it alone, don’t linger, smile and nod, and if anyone asks who you are, say you’re Chad’s friend and hope for the best.