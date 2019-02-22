Revelers reach for trinkets as Endymion rolls on the Mid-City route Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, to the theme, ‘Jazz –Our Gift to the World.’ More than 3,300 male riders tossed lighted theme pillows, bouncing balls and laser spinners, and doubloons in multiple colors. Jacob David Winfield reigned as king, and Hannah June Autin as queen. Jon Batiste, bandleader for ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ served as grand marshal. NFL Rookies of the Year Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore rode in the parade, as well as former Saints player Steve Gleason. Singer Rod Steward and Hip-hop/pop/R&B singer Jason Derulo performed at the post-parade Endymion Extravaganza at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
With Mardi Gras season in New Orleans running for several weeks, sometimes the weather tries its best to rain on the area's parades.
What weather conditions cause parades to be canceled? And who makes the final decision?
The trigger for making adjustments to parade routes is when the forecast calls for sustained winds of 35 mph or higher, the City of New Orleans has said in years past.
The proximity of lightning to the parade route is also considered, says New Orleans Advocate Mardi Gras expert Arthur Hardy.
Overall, New Orleans police have the final word on whether or not high winds prompt a parade change, although the decision is made in conjunction with the parade captain.
On Feb. 1, 1970, 11 people were injured when a float from the Krewe of Carrollton was toppled by high winds while crossing the Jefferson Davis Parkway overpass, which at that time was included in the krewe's route.
More than a year of planning goes into a parade. Riders pay big dollars to be a part of krewes and spend big on throws. The logistics of transporting floats and finding drivers is also tough to manage, not to mention the dance groups and bands that are scheduled, along with all the various other scheduled entertainment.
Rarely are parades postponed, for those same reasons.
So if you're planning on catching a parade, always bring your rain gear because a little wet weather isn't going to stop the city's biggest party of the year.