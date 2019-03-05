Popeyes chicken has often been considered a staple of Mardi Gras for revelers, but the company took it a step further this year when they rolled out a special Mardi Gras Beadbox meal— only available on Fat Tuesday.
The concept is relatively simple: use the exclusive beads to hold up any Popeyes meal that comes in a snack box.
The beads are only available at the Canal Street Popeyes restaurant on Fat Tuesday. And the company reminded everyone in a press release that there's "no flashing required."
