This weekend’s schedule of 20 traditional parades in a four-parish area features more parades than are scheduled for Mardi Gras weekend.
And that doesn’t include the Krewe of Cork walking parade in the French Quarter on Friday, the popular canine parades of the Krewe de Paws in Slidell on Saturday and the Barkus parade in New Orleans on Sunday, or the Tchefuncte boat parade in Madisonville on Saturday.
The Krewe of Oshun starts it all off Friday night in New Orleans with its 18-float presentation titled “Sounds of Music.” Personalized collectibles tossed by the club’s 300 members include handmade fans. Look for the traditional satin-clad walkers, the Baby Dolls, in this parade. Mayor LaToya Cantrell has scheduled her annual mayor’s ball to coincide with the Oshun parade. (Julius Feltus, a member of her administration, was King Shango last year.)
Following Oshun is the Cleopatra procession, this year titled “Cleopatra’s Animated Adventures.” This female club moved from the west bank in 2013 and has a membership of 1,000. Wave hello to the captain, who founded the club 46 years ago.
The Excalibur procession will be the first to roll on the new east-to-west Metairie parade route with 20 floats and the theme “A Knight of Wonder.” The club’s 225 men and women will hand out individually decorated wooden shields. The neat new coliseum-shaped cutout doubloon is sure to become collectible. The Budweiser Clydesdales will make their first appearance of the season, also. The parade ends at the Clearview Shopping Center, new home to the Family Gras celebration, where John Oates and B.J. Thomas will entertain.
In Mandeville, the Krewe of Eve rolls with a 20-float procession titled “Live Your Dream.” Eve’s 400 members create unique krewe costumes by decorating sweatshirts. Try to catch the glitter apple medallion beads and plush snakes. "American Idol" finalist Lindsey Cardinale, of Ponchatoula, rides as grand marshal.