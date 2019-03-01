The Knights of Momus, for the 148th time, recreated their traditional ceremony of the scrolls Thursday when they staged their bal masque at the Orpheum Theater.
As is the custom at the ball of this krewe, the stage set was dominated by Momus’ famous motto “Dum Vivimus Vivamus,” Latin for “While We Live, Let Us Live.” Following the national anthem, a brief tableau ensued, whimsically invoking this year’s theme, “The Patri-Yats.”
Momus, the god of mirth and mockery, was joined on the royal dias by Miss Mary Wilder Claiborne LeBourgeois, daughter and stepdaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Powell LeBourgeois III and daughter of Ms. Mary Wilder Selman LeBourgeois; chosen to rule over the evening’s festivities.
Armed with the regal scroll bearing the name of the demoiselle who was to reign as queen for the evening, Mr. Michael K. Fitzpatrick, general chairman of the ball, headed to the call-out section to search for Miss LeBourgeois. Once located, Miss LeBourgeois, known as "Mimi," was presented with the document declaring her queen of the ball.
A crown, on which the Momus crest glowed softly, was placed on the young monarch's head. Placed upon her shoulders, atop a traditional white ball gown, was a mantle of gold lamé bearing the crest of the krewe, adorned with Austrian crystal rhinestones and sequins. Her majesty was then presented with a cascade bouquet of white orchids.
In the wake of the captain came the dukes, each carrying a scroll bearing the name of a young lady who would be a maid in the court. Again, there was a search in the call-out section. After the young ladies had been located, they were presented with their scrolls and a bouquet of white roses.
Maids to her majesty were Misses Emily Kaleianuenue Caindec, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sean Keao Caindec; Sarah St. Paul Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Bennett Johnson; Althea Gibert Kingsmill, daughter of Mr. Patrick Michael Kingsmill and Ms. Althea Gibert Kingsmill; Lucie Sandoz Lanier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Munson Lanier Jr.; and Julia Margaret Plauché, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerard Anthony Plauché.
Once the court was on the dais, last year’s queen Miss Eugenie Cecile Whealdon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Burton Whealdon, was presented to their majesties and given a bouquet of red roses. Also recognized with a bouquet of red roses was the returning 50-year queen, Ms. Lisa Claiborne Mathews, who traveled from California to attend this year’s festivities.
Immediately following the ball was an impromptu supper honoring the queen and her royal entourage.
In addition to the general chairman, Mr. Fitzpatrick, the ball committee consisted of Messrs. G. Arthur Seaver III, Millard B. Morrison, Charles E. Redfearn, Gordon L. Wogan and Samuel G. Robinson III, who also chaired the floor committee.