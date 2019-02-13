“Black makeup is NOT the same as 'blackface.'”

That’s the headline on a statement the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club put out Wednesday as leaders of the krewe aim to head off any criticism over its long tradition of Mardi Gras float riders blackening their faces.

+5 For Zulu leaders, blackface remains 'tradition,' 'cultural expression' even amid national reckoning The nation's sudden fixation with blackface hasn’t escaped Chelsea Clinton. The former First Daughter took to Twitter on Tuesday to comment on…

The four-page statement, issued on the eve of Carnival amid a widening blackface scandal that has rocked the Virginia statehouse, focused on distinguishing Zulu’s tradition from the blatantly racist blackface of minstrel shows from the 19th and early 20th centuries.

“Shocking photographs periodically come to light exposing the fact that even some of our most respected citizens still engage in this racist behavior,” reads the statement, which includes a now-infamous decades-old yearbook photo that has landed Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam in hot water.

“Those who incorrectly compare our use of black makeup to 'blackface’ minstrelsy can first look to our name to dispel that notion,” Zulu's statement reads.

“Zulu parade costumes bear no resemblance to the costumes worn by ‘blackface’ minstrel performers at the turn of the century. Zulu parade costumes more closely resemble and are designed to honor garments worn by South African Zulu warriors,” the statement adds.

1993 photo of white Baton Rouge police officers in blackface surfaces; chief apologizes, mayor responds A photo of two white Baton Rouge police officers covered in dark make-up — snapped before a 1993 undercover drug sting in a predominantly blac…

Don Lemon: As Baton Rouge police blackface photo resurfaced, chief was right to apologize After the Baton Rouge police chief apologized for a 1993 photo of two officers in blackface for an investigation, CNN anchor and Baton Rouge n…

The statement also endorses the view that the krewe’s century-old tradition of members darkening their skin hails from black poverty in the post-Reconstruction South, when “makeup (and not masks)” was “the only option available to Zulu members at that time.”

The statement comes three weeks before hundreds of Zulu members and invited guests get set to roll on the morning of Fat Tuesday, delivering coveted painted coconuts to paradegoers.

Among them are expected to be more than 100 white riders, including invited sponsors.

While Zulu members estimate that perhaps 5 percent of the krewe’s membership is white, about 1 in 5 riders on its Mardi Gras floats are white.

They too are required to "black up" for the parade.

+2 When first LSU student Zulu queen rides, Golden Band from Tigerland will march alongside her The Golden Band from Tigerland will march in the Zulu parade alongside the queen, LSU student Kailyn Rainey, the school announced Sunday.

Zulu’s history “makes it abundantly clear that nothing about the organization, including the black makeup, was intended to insult or degrade African-Americans,” the statement reads. “To the contrary, Zulu has always been about celebrating African and African-American culture, strength and pride.”

Read Zulu's full statement below.

Can't see PDF? Click here.