Krewe of Iris: Iris Through a Child's Eyes
1. IRIS CAPTAIN: The Captain of Iris welcomes Carnival revelers to the oldest all-female krewe, arriving atop her traditional iris-decorated float adorned with colorful butterflies.
2. QUEEN – HAIL, IRIS! Bright purples and blues and a draped crown showcase Queen Kristin Webb Roch, representing Iris, Goddess of the Rainbow and Messenger of the Gods.
5. IRIS' GARDEN: Beautiful butterflies abound in a sea of irises, the purple flower that is named in honor of the krewe’s namesake.
6. TITLE FLOAT: “IRIS THROUGH A CHILD’S EYES”: There are many things that hold the rapt attention of children and the Krewe of Iris presents many of them for consideration.
7A, ARABIAN NIGHTS and 7B, TREASURE ISLAND: Classic literature for children includes the Tales of Scheherazade and Robert Louis Stevenson’s tale of pirates in search of buried booty.
8. PRETTY PRINCESS: Little girls dream of growing up and perhaps one day becoming engaged to a real prince and living life as the mistress of a castle.
9. JEDI KNIGHT and 9B, STAR WARS: THE FORCE: Defenders of a galaxy, far, far away, the Jedi Knights learned from masters like Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi, the mysterious secrets of The Force.
10A, JUSTICE LEAGUE, 10B, BATMAN and 10C, SUPERHEROES: A triple treat in tribute to the superheroes of DC Comics which includes The Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.
11A, BE A WINTER WONDERLAND, and 11B, POLAR EXPRESS: A frozen landscape of wonder leads the way with the recent classic of children’s literature written and illustrated by Chris Van Allsburg.
12A, ANGRY BIRDS, and 12B, FERDINAND THE BULL: Animated animals from the competitive world of computer gaming and the cinematic tale of a bull that only wanted to smell the flowers.
13A, TOY STORY, and 13B, THE MUPPET SHOW: Pixar Films’ franchise began with the story of toys Woody and Buzz Lightyear, while Jim Henson’s favorites from the big and large screens included Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and their friends.
14A, JACK AND THE BEANSTALK, and 14B, MOTHER GOOSE: Jack’s “magical” beans grow into a giant beanstalk that leads him to the goose that laid golden eggs, while Mother Goose was the name of the author and the subject of one of a volume of popular fairy tales.
15A, DUMBO, and 15B, WINNIE THE POOH: Walt Disney Films animated the stories of an elephant who could fly and also that of the honey-loving bear named Winnie the Pooh and his friends Piglet and Eeyore.
16A, THE 3 CABALLEROS, and 16B, WOODY WOODPECKER:– Walt Disney’s film tribute to South America starred Donald Duck, while Walter Lantz Studios produced animated shorts staring a noisy, upstart bird.
17A, TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES, and 17B, SHAZAM! When not downing slices of pizza, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael are effective crime fighters. Captain Marvel became known as Shazam! when purchased by DC Comics.
18A, THE FLINTSTONES, and 18B, BUGS BUNNY: The first animated series in prime time, The Flintstones has been around since 1960. The popular Bugs Bunny made his first starring appearance in 1941’s Merrie Melodie, “A Wild Hare.”
19A, TEMPLE RUN, and 19B, THE JUNGLE BOOK: The computer game Temple Run was so popular it inspired a second version. Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” has been turned into several animated and live action films featuring Mowgli, the “man cub” raised by a wolf clan.
20A, THE HARVEST, and 20B, MASTER CHEF: Fresh produce raised during the harvest finds its way to the kitchen of the master chef, who turns out sumptuous feasts from farm to table.
21A, THE SIMPSONS, and 21B, PINOCCHIO: The longest running animated series on TV, "The Simpsons," features the antics of Bart Simpson, while a wooden marionette named Pinocchio, who wanted to become a real boy, was the subject of a famous 1940 Walt Disney film.
22A, WHERE’S MY WATER? and 22B, HUNGRY, HUNGRY HIPPOS: Where’s My Water? is a board game in which the object is to help Swampy find bathwater. The Hasbro game Hungry, Hungry Hippos is a competition between four players to chomp the most marbles.
23A, A BETTER MOUSETRAP, and 23B, WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE: Still another board game allows players to construct A Better Mousetrap. Maurice Sendak’s award-winning picture book centers on Max, who misbehaves and is sent to bed without his supper.
24A, WHO FRAMED ROGER RABBIT? and 24B, PETER RABBIT: Set in the Hollywood of the 1940s, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? was a blockbuster hit for director Robert Zemeckis. Created by author Beatrix Potter, another rabbit named Peter has been a favorite of children since 1902.
25A, IT’S CARNIVAL TIME! and 25B, CHARLOTTE’S WEB: The Krewe of Iris loves bringing Carnival to children. The classic children’s book "Charlotte’s Web" tells the story of a friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte.
26, ALICE IN WONDERLAND: The story of Alice and her strange trip to Wonderland has been turned into animated and live-action films. Author Lewis Carroll created colorful characters like Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, the Red Queen, the White Rabbit and the Mad Hatter.
27A, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS; 27B, SCOOBY DOO; and 27C, GARFIELD: The popular children’s TV series centered on a sponge who lived in a pineapple under the sea. The popular TV show "Scooby Doo, Where Are You?" solved mysteries week after week. Created by Jim David, the most famous cat in recent comic strip history is Garfield, whose friends include Odie and Nermal.
28A, OUR FOUNDING FATHERS, and 28B, BE A PRESIDENT: The Krewe of Iris acknowledges the freedoms secured by those brave men who achieved our independence. These freedoms allow children to become anything they desire, even to become president, the highest office in the land.
29A, CRUISE AROUND THE WORLD, and 29B, TRAVEL IN SPACE: With a passport in hand, beautiful and distant shores beckon aboard spacious cabins on grand cruise ships. For those with more distant travels in mind, Space X and other companies will soon offer routes to experience outer space.
30A, GO TO THE SUPER BOWL, and 30B, WIN AN OSCAR: The Who Dat Nation hopes to be back at the NFL Championship soon. Meanwhile, the Oscars were just handed out to the best in cinema.
31A, IRON MAN, and 31B, THE AVENGERS: Tony Stark is Iron Man and the leader of the Marvel Comics Universe team of superheroes, The Avengers.
32. THE PALACE OF IRIS: Iris is proud to present for the first time its depiction of the fictional grand dwelling of the goddess and namesake of our krewe.
33. IRIS BUTTERFLY: The beautiful butterfly, drawn to the purple iris flowers, is among the favorites of the krewe and especially beautiful when seen through a child’s eyes.