It takes a lot of work to organize and maintain a successful parade. And while Carnival has seen a handful of short-lived startups, some long-successful clubs also have bellied up through the years.
To mention their names brings back memories to those who rode in them and to the people who gathered to watch them.
Most of the krewes that went out of business were neighborhood or suburban parades. Nearly 80 clubs have left the scene since World War II. Reasons for their demise included leadership changes, demographic shifts, and competition with other krewes that siphoned off membership.
If you grew up in Kenner, you may recall Athena, Centaur, Hesper, Phoenix, Romulus and Remus, and Silenus. The Krewe of Love lasted only one year but featured Endymion founder Ed Muniz as its king. The Krewe of Saturn also paraded in Kenner before moving to Metairie and then to New Orleans, finally disbanding in 2005 after a 21-year run.
Harahan and River Ridge residents will remember parades on Jefferson Highway such as Jason and Centurions. Centurions moved to Metairie and continues today.
Major defunct West Bank parades include Aladdin, which once paraded with 1,000 members; Nefertari (1975-1995); Poseidon (1959-2002); Ulysses (1989-2003); and Gretna’s namesake parade Grela (1948 to 2015).
St. Bernard lost more than a dozen parades, including some big ones such as Amor, which featured 800 members in the mid-1980s, and Shangri-La, which moved to New Orleans in 2001 before disbanding in 2010.
Other important parades to come and go in St. Bernard include Arabi, the parish’s first, founded in 1932; Aphrodite; Chalimar; Daughters of Eve; Jupiter; Juno; and the kiddie krewes of Oz and Sprites. Vikings of Tyr lasted only four years yet featured celebrities such as actors Leif Erickson, Peter Graves, Robert Reed and McLean Stevenson. The Gladiators (1974-2005) presented stars from the sports world such as George Blanda, Johnny Bench, Archie Manning and Morten Anderson.
Metairie has lost by far the most prominent parades in terms of quality and longevity, including its first five — Helios, Zeus, Diana, Atlas and Rhea. Other longtime but now-gone krewes include Aquila, Mardi Gras, Mercury and Thor. Together these clubs paraded for a total of 316 years.
In the 1970s, Gentilly and New Orleans East featured Pandora, Hercules, Pontchartrain, Minerva and Selena. Pontchartrain is the only survivor, having moved to the Uptown route in 1992.
In New Orleans the most prominent club to fold was the Krewe of Venus. It debuted in 1941 as the first female parade. Citing decreasing membership, it ceased operations in 1993. Other major losses include the original Krewe of Freret (1953-1993) and Pegasus (1966-2009).
Some krewes went to extraordinary lengths to try to stay in business, such as Pandora, founded in 1969. This female group moved from Gentilly to downtown New Orleans, became coed (changing its name to Pandora/Epimetheus), merged with the struggling all-male parade of Freret, marched as Freret-Pandora for one year while changing the day of its parade from Saturday to Sunday, and then folded in 1994.
The krewes that continue to prosper deserve a lot of credit for keeping the parade tradition in New Orleans alive.
