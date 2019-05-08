If you missed out on the Mystic Krewe of Nyx's 2019 Mardi Gras parade, we've got some good news for you.

The all-female krewe announced at its member meeting Wednesday that they'll have their first-ever summer parade on July 27. The krewe says the new parade would make Nyx the first krewe to have two parades.

"The Krewe of Nyx has consistently raised the bar," Julie Lea, Nyx founder and captain, said in a news release announcing the new parade. "We think it is a great way to bring additional revenue and tourism to the city during the summer."

Lea also said a summer parade is a "logical and fun bridge from one Mardi Gras season to the next."

The krewe will use a 1970s theme for the summer parade. Unlike the hand-decorated purses the krewe is known to throw during Mardi Gras, glittered, kids-sized, plastic sand shovels will be the summer parade's signature throw.

The parade will start in the Marigny, traveling down Elysian Fields Avenue and make its way through the French Quarter and Central Business District, ending at Andrew Higgins Drive.

You can see a map of the new parade route below.

The summer parade is only open to current Nyx members.