The Atlanteans once again held their annual ball on Tuesday at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel.
The theme of the ball was “Poseidon Swims with Thai’d.” The sea is home to many gods. The Atlanteans celebrated the meeting and mutual affection of their god Poseidon and the Thai sea goddess, Mani-mek-hala. Both gods commanded the members to "drop (their) weighty care like an iron anchor in a twinkling, placid bight and dance with their fair ladies into the purple night."
Reigning as queen of the ball was Miss Grace Allen Gambel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Christian Gambel Jr.
Maids to her majesty's royal court were Misses Emmaline Blanc Monroe Kelly, daughter of Mr. Raburn Blanc Monroe Kelly and Mrs. Stacy Borges Kelly; and Lucie Sandoz Lanier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Munson Lanier Jr.
The pages were Masters Litchfield Clark Barba, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Nicholas Barba; and Jackson Westfeldt Windmeyer Fitzpatrick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Wallace Westfeldt Fitzpatrick.
The chairman of the court committee was Mr. Alfred Whitney Brown III, who was assisted by the co-chairmen Messrs. Lawrence Noel Johnson, Peter Michael McEnery, Robert John Axtell Williams and Paxton Legier White.