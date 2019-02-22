Nine traditional parades are scheduled to roll today in four parishes.
St. Bernard Parish’s only krewe rides for the 14th time at 11 a.m. as the Knights of Nemesis. The parade does not have a theme but features 15 floats from Blaine Kern's studios and 240 male and female riders.
Adonis, one of only two parades left that travel on the west bank, rolls through Orleans and Jefferson parishes starting at 11:45 a.m. with a 14-float parade titled “21 — Finally Legal.”
From noon until well after dark, five parades roll along St. Charles Avenue, starting with the Krewe of Pontchartrain and its theme, “Pontchartrain Rocks.” Dee Snider of Twisted Sister rides as grand marshal. This is Pontchartrain’s biggest parade in years, with 450 men and women aboard 18 floats. The parade includes a band contest, the Bayou Clydesdales, and a mule-drawn wagon that showcases icons of local breweries of the past.
Choctaw moved from the west bank to the Uptown route six years ago, and since then its membership has risen to 340. This year’s theme is “A Celebration of Life,” a 25-float tribute to important figures in Choctaw’s history. Unique throws include handcrafted wooden tomahawks, which are handed out, not thrown.
The Krewe of Freret borrows its name from a successful club of the past and parades this year with the theme, “The World Is Your Oyster.” The 18-float parade will feature custom-made masks and locally produced doubloons and pillows. The Legion of Mars parades with Freret.
The 300 Knights of Sparta plan a 16-float parade titled “Beyond the Sea.” The captain, his shadow and an honor guard of officers will appear on horseback. The parade also features traditional flambeaux. The king’s float will be pulled by four Clydesdales, while the club’s signature float is mule-drawn.
Pygmalion follows Sparta and presents a procession with the theme “Secrets of the Sea.” The membership of 550 male and female members will ride on 22 floats. They will toss plush pigs, 20th anniversary lighted fleur-de-lis beads and cutout doubloons. The hip-hop duo Ying Yang Twins will ride as grand marshals.
In Metairie, the 500-member Krewe of Caesar, the largest Carnival organization in Jefferson Parish, presents a 24-float procession titled “Larger Than Life XL.” This year’s most coveted throw will be new 28-inch plush alligators and 40th anniversary lighted beads. Caesar will travel the traditional Metairie parade route starting at Clearview.
The Mystic Krewe of Olympia parades in Covington with 300 members on 21 Blaine Kern-designed floats with the theme of “Olympia’s Bucket List.” The krewe honors local military wounded warriors at the ball and also as guests on the floats. The Budweiser Clydesdales will make an appearance in the parade. Lighted lightning bolts and olive branch headbands are top Olympia throws.
Also in St. Tammany Parish, Slidell’s Krewe de Paws canine parade kicks off at 10 a.m., while Saturday night’s Titans parade in Slidell has been moved to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Push Mow parade in Abita Springs has been moved to Sunday at 1 p.m.
In Madisonville, the Krewe of Tchefuncte boat parade cruises up and down the riverfront on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. with its theme “The Krewe of Tchefuncte Masquerades as Greek Mythology.”