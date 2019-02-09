"NOMTOC’s Showcase Showdown" was the theme of the bal masque presented by the Jugs Social Club's Krewe of NOMTOC, "New Orleans' Most Talked of Club," Saturday in the La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Reigning as Queen NOMTOC XLIX was Miss Chloe MacKenzie Sanders, daughter of Mr. Theodore Charles and Mrs. Charlene Levy-Sanders, a former queen of the krewe.
Her majesty greeted her subjects wearing an white dupioni satin off-the-shoulder gown with a v-neckline, form-fitted with a trumpet bottom. The gown front was embellished with rhinestones and gold appliques, red stones in an aligned pattern and individually placed crystals. The queen’s collar was decorated with shapes covered in sequin trim, adorned with red and crystal aurora borealis rhinestones, ivory plumes and red nondu feathers. Her 14-foot mantle of red velvet was trimmed in sequin and faux jaguar fur, with the queen’s initials and personalized designs and rhinestones.
Reigning as king, Mr. Theodore Charles Sanders III, wore a white dupioni satin tunic with silver rhinestone appliques trimmed in gold. The bodice was sprinkled with Swarovski crystals surrounding the silver appliques. His majesty's collar had figures of bear and bull heads representing Wall Street. He also wore embellished boots matching his tunic with a 14-foot mantle in red velvet with personalized designs, rhinestones and trimmed in sequin and faux jaguar fur.
Making their formal bows to society as members of the court were Misses Tiffany Simone Beasley, daughter of Mr. Lance and Mrs. Dawn Beasley; Myla Linda Bennette, daughter of Mr. Jerry and Mrs. Alicia Bennette; T’Yan Marie Bernard, daughter of Ms. Ta’Nesha Bernard; A’Shia Monet Black, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elgin D. Black; Keely Arianna Carmouche, daughter of Mr. Kevin and Mrs. Aisha Carmouche; Kennedy Elese Hinyard, daughter of Ms. Darlene Hinyard; Brooklyn Paige Ingraham, daughter of Mr. Victor Ingraham Jr. and Mrs. Brandy Isidore Diggs; Gabrielle Ivian Jackson, daughter of Mr. Calvin and Mrs. Shondra Jackson; Ne’Vaeh R. Jolla, daughter of Mr. Delbert Jolla and Ms. Almisha H. Lagarde; Codee Dominique Jones, daughter of Mr. Carlos Duane Jones and Ms. Brandee Marie Bocage; Shalayé Armani Lawrence, daughter of Mr. Eugene and Mrs. Shelita Lawrence; Giavonne Marquise Lewis, daughter of Mr. Gary Maurice Sr. and Mrs. Greta Faye Lewis; Jadajsha Patrice Pollard, Brandon Pollard, granddaughter of Mr. Leo Jr. and Mrs. Angela Pollard; and Peyton Alexandria Walker, daughter of Mr. Hiram Walker Jr. and Mrs. Daphne Walker.
Theme-bearers were Misses Sydnie Genae Jackson, daughter of Mr. Girod Jackson III and Ms. Anita Tillman; and Bobbie Denean Jefferson, daughter of Ms. Darlene Hinyard.
Pages to the queen were Misses Nili Tiana Boseman, daughter of Mr. Torrance and Dr. Erica A. Boseman; Bailey Payton Connerly, daughter of Mr. Blake Connrly and Ms. Jessica Jackson; Soraya Elise Doris, daughter of The Rev. Daryl Doris Jr. and Mrs. Brittany H. Doris; and Paris Milan London, daughter of Mr. Keith Sanders Jr. and Ms. Xiaxiance London.
Pages to the king were Masters Teneco Andre’ Denet Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Megan Denet; Darrell Anthony Gordon III, son of Mr. Darrell Jr. and Mrs. Shelly Gordon; Gabriel Michael Rayford, son of Mr. Jonathan Rayford and Ms. Elizabeth McCrea; and Jayden Lyran Renthrope, son of Mr. Jamarque and Mrs. Courtney Renthrope.
Serving as trumpeters were Masters Gary M. Carter III, son of State Rep. Gary Jr. and Dr. Desiree Carter; and Daveion Terell Gatlin, son of Mr. Davin Gatlin and Ms. Dechelle Sanders.
Officers of Jugs Social Club and the krewe were Messrs. James Henderson Jr., president; Orlandez Pierre Sr.; Barry Guy; Theodore Sanders Jr.; Nolan McSwain Jr.; Shaun Ferguson Sr.; Roy McCorkle and David L. Lewis. Chairman of coronation activities was Mr. Ed Debiew, with Mr. Delbert Jolla as co-chair and Mr. Charles Danny Ragas, coronation consultant.