Former queens of the Mistick Krewe of Comus gathered for the 55th luncheon at the home of Mrs. Bruce Hoefer Jr., the former Elizabeth "Libby" Grace. The photo was taken at the home of their neighbors, an aunt and uncle of a former queen. Pictured are, front row from left, Cathy Maunsell Posey, Summers White, Winky Sinnott Monsted, Anne Kock Montgomery, Gladys Gay LeBreton and, Lyn Howard Anderson. Second row: Mary Scott Westfeldt McKinnon, Mary Wyatt Hines Milano, Carolyn Crusel Caindec, Grace Hoefer and Libby Grace Hoefer. Third row: Sara Schmidt DeJarnette, Caroline Monsted Brady, Carolyn Crusel Wogan, Anne Kock. Fourth row: Muffin Labouisse Adriance, Ashby Geary Navarro, Dorothy Ball, Ellen Simmons Ball, Alston Montgomery Kerr, Nina Gensler, Scout Beron, Joanne Fenner Sullivan, Mark Kock Dickson, Sandy Smither Haygood, Virginia Freeman Rowan, Allison White Zuber and Helen Nalty Butcher. Back row: Olivia Woollam, Elizabeth Smart Wooten and Avery Rowan.