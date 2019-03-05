New Orleans Police officer Walter Edmond made a 7-year-old Mardi Gras parade goer's day.
After noticing that Malaysia Edwards was crying because she couldn't catch any beads, Edmond carried the young girl up to a float during the Zulu parade where she was showered with gifts.
Take a look at the adorable video captured by The Advocate photographer Chris Granger.
Can't see video below? Click here.
The New Orleans Police Department showed their appreciation on Twitter.
Can't see Tweet below? Click here.
Thank you @chris_granger for sharing this - Happy Mardi Gras, Everyone ⚜️🙌🏾🎭 #NOPD https://t.co/ADHH87rYom— NOPD (@NOPDNews) March 5, 2019