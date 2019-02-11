The first full weekend of parades in New Orleans for Mardi Gras 2019 looks like it'll benefit from a couple of days of pleasant weather.

According to the National Weather Service, there's no rain in the forecast Friday or Saturday and only a slight chance of showers Sunday night.

The only Sunday evening parade on the schedule is Tit Rəx, which begins at 4:30 p.m. Temperatures will be in the low 60s and fall into the the upper 50s into the night.

On Saturday, four parades roll in the New Orleans area, and the weather should be cool -- but clear. Highs are forecast to be in the low 60s, and lows will bottom out around 50.

If you're venturing out to Krewe Boheme in New Orleans on Friday, expect temperatures in the 50s with 10-15 mph winds.