For Kailyn Rainey, growing up in the Zulu tradition has meant years of memories.
There were countless hours spent painting coconuts with her sister, and many visits from Zulu members to her elementary and middle school. And then there was her favorite memory — her 13th birthday. That was the year her grandfather was the Grand Marshal, and she and her sister were invited to dress up and ride on the float beside him.
“I remember we got to pick out dresses, and we were wearing tiaras,” Rainey recalls now, beaming.
But nothing will likely beat the experience of this year, when Rainey and her grandfather, George V. Rainey, will reign together as King and Queen of Zulu on Fat Tuesday.
Both Kailyn Rainey's father, Oscar Rainey, and her grandfather have been members of the social aid and pleasure club for her entire life. At 87, George Rainey is the oldest king to have ever been elected while his granddaughter, 19, is the youngest selected Queen to reign in Zulu.
“It’s an honor, really,” Kailyn Rainey said. “Just hearing him tell all of his stories and knowing about his contributions to the club — it’s definitely a celebration of him, as well as being able to be there alongside him.”
After graduating with the first senior class from Booker T. Washington High School in 1949, Rainey went on to serve in the United States Army for six years. Upon returning to New Orleans, her began what would become his lifelong calling: running a restaurant business. Rainey’s Restaurant and Catering, a business that he continued to run for the next 50 years, was one of the largest and longest-running African American-owned restaurants in the city at the time.
The business – which became a beloved vendor at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival as well as Essence Festival – also ended up being the impetus and the inspiration for his granddaughter’s eventual foray into the business world.
During the Lundi Gras festivals at the riverfront, Kailyn Rainey and her sister would work in their grandfather’s booth, learning how to deal with customers, serve food and count the money they brought in.
Now a sophomore majoring in finance at LSU, Kailyn Rainey says there’s no question who helped forge the career path she chose.
“Coming from a family where everybody owned their own business – my grandfather owned a restaurant and my grandmother owned a funeral home – I always thought that one day I’d have a business of my own,” she said.
Rainey joined the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club in 1972, and his accomplishments throughout the years are many. In 1978, he earned the Zulu Big Shot title and secured the organization its first corporate sponsorship. He spearheaded the production of the organization’s first poster series, and in 1993, he founded the Zulu Lundi Gras Festival, sparking the idea of having the celebration at the city’s riverfront. He served as the organization’s vice president from 1991 to 1996, and twice as a board member, from 1978 to 1993 and from 1996 to 2007.
Throughout his years, Rainey saw the organization change and evolve, but the club’s dedication to community service has been a constant source of pride for him, he says. Most importantly, Rainey says, the organization has always remained committed to helping those in need.
“We are embedded in the community, with individuals who are concerned that we play a great part in the community,” he said. For example, Zulu members pay frequent visits to churches. This past Christmas, the organization gave away hundreds of bicycles and thousands of toys to children in need.
“We have never rejected an organization or an individual that have come before us to help (where) we thought it was worthwhile to help – if you put the pencil to that dollar-wise, it’s pretty big,” he said. “The best thing that’s happened is that we continue to grow.”
In 2005, in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and the federal levee failures, Rainey returned to the city to help families in need of food and resources. Along with a group led by his pastor at the Fisher Community Church, Bishop James Nelson Brown, and the 82nd Airborne Division cooks, Rainey worked for two months, preparing and serving food to hungry survivors.
Throughout his years with Zulu, Rainey has led by example, and was recognized for his efforts by both President George W. Bush and the Jefferson Award Foundation.
Still, reigning as King of Zulu alongside his granddaughter will be a new kind of accomplishment, and one of his proudest, Rainey said.
“I think this is one of the greatest things that could have happened to me in a lifetime,” he said. “I’m thrilled enough to say that I wouldn’t have it any other way.”