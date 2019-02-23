Femme Fatale leads off a quartet of New Orleans parades today at 11 a.m. and promises 17 floats and 355 members aboard Blaine Kern-designed floats with the theme, “Femme Fatale Presents Story Time.” As Muses has shoes and Nyx has purses, Femme Fatale features signature compacts. Grammy Award winner Irma Thomas and Essence Fest producer Gina Charbonnet ride as grand marshals.
The weekend’s oldest parade, the Krewe of Carrollton, follows with its largest membership ever: 525 men. The captain and lieutenants ride on horseback. The 25-float procession is titled “Treasures of the Sea.” Signature throws include hand-decorated shrimp boots. The parade includes a special float dedicated to the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, who are celebrating their 150th anniversary in New Orleans.
Following Carrollton is the King Arthur parade, also its largest ever with 1,600 men and women aboard more than 50 super-floats. Hand-decorated grails will be unveiled as King Arthur’s signature throw. This year’s theme is “And the Arthur Goes To,” a nod to tonight’s Oscars. The captain is also the float builder, and he promises all tandem floats, some of which hold 100 riders.
The final St. Charles Avenue parade of the day is the Krewe of Alla, Carnival’s fifth-oldest parading club. The theme of the 18-float parade is “Are We There Yet?” The Alla parade always features a large contingent of high-quality marching bands. Hand-decorated genie lamps will be handed out, and special dove-shaped cutout doubloons dedicated to Covenant House will be tossed.
The newest parading club in Carnival is the Krewe of Kings, captained by float builder and Mardi Gras veteran Mac Cantrell Jr. The 17-float parade, titled “The King’s Things,” will travel over the new east-to-west route in Metairie. Rockin’ Dopsie and the Rhythm Kings ride as special guests.
In Slidell at 2 p.m., the Dionysus parade rolls with the theme “Dionysus and the Wise Guys.” The krewe consists of 300 men and traditionally features nearly 60 units, including 17 floats. Doubloon collectors should seek out the royal escorts' mounted units in front of the parade for special coins available only from them.
The rescheduled Krewe of Titans parade rolls at 5 p.m. in Slidell. The krewe's ninth procession is titled “Titans Goes on Vacation.” The club’s 385 men and women ride 14 floats and will throw personalized lighted batons. WGNO-TV sports director Ed Daniels rides as grand marshal.
Abita Springs' Push Mow parade rolls at 1 p.m., rescheduled from Saturday.
For animal lovers, the Krewe of Barkus parade strolls through the French Quarter on Sunday afternoon, commencing near Armstrong Park. This year’s theme is “Big Bark Theory: Barkus Goes to Comic-Con.”