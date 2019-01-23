Golden Globe and Emmy award-winning actress Patricia Clarkson will be the honorary muse for the 2019 parade of Krewe of Muses, the krewe announced Wednesday.

Clarkson, a New Orleans native, will lead the krewe's 19th parade in the iconic red high heel float. This is the second time that Clarkson has received this honor, which is a first for the krewe. She was the honorary muse in 2012. She also previously rode in the Krewe of Orpheus.

When interviewed during her first run as the honorary muse, Clarkson said her favorite Carnival tradition is the incorporation of the high school bands. She told Gambit that she was a Chargerette at O. Perry Walker Senior High School.

She most recently won a Golden Globe for her performance in the HBO limited series "Sharp Objects."

Muses rides in Uptown New Orleans on Feb. 28.