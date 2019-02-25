Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD -- Riders throw beads and trinkets Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, as Rex rolls along St. Charles Avenue to the theme, 'Royal Gardens -- Horti Regis.' Some 455 riding members on 26 floats tossed float-specific beads, pillows, cups and gold aluminum doubloons. Michael Kearney reigned as Rex and Adelaide Dabezies Goodyear as queen.