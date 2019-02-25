The New Orleans Advocate will provide live video of several Mardi Gras season parades as they roll past the company's office on St. Charles Avenue.
The live video will be able to be seen here at theneworleansadvocate.com/krewecam and also on The New Orleans Advocate's Facebook page.
If you'd like to track where the parade is in relation to our offices (840 St. Charles Avenue, just off Lee Circle), download the WWL-TV parade tracker app (App Store | Google Play)!
Here's a schedule of parades that will be streamed live:
Wednesday, Feb. 27; 6:30 p.m. | Druids, Nyx
Thursday, Feb. 28; 5:30 p.m. | Babylon, Chaos, Muses
Friday, March 1; 5:30 p.m. | Hermes, d'Etat, Morpheus
Saturday, March 2; 11 a.m. | Iris, Tucks + Endymion, 4:15 p.m.
Sunday, March 3; 11 a.m. | Okeanos, Mid-City, Thoth
Sunday, March 3; 5:15 p.m. | Bacchus
Monday, March 4; 5:15 p.m. | Proteus, Orpheus
*WWL-TV will livestream Mardi Gras day from The New Orleans Advocate's offices. The station's feed will be carried live on theneworleansadvocate.com as well.