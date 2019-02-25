Carnival 2016: What a season! See photos, videos, more from spectacular Mardi Gras day _lowres

Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD -- Riders throw beads and trinkets Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, as Rex rolls along St. Charles Avenue to the theme, 'Royal Gardens -- Horti Regis.' Some 455 riding members on 26 floats tossed float-specific beads, pillows, cups and gold aluminum doubloons. Michael Kearney reigned as Rex and Adelaide Dabezies Goodyear as queen.

The New Orleans Advocate will provide live video of several Mardi Gras season parades as they roll past the company's office on St. Charles Avenue.

The live video will be able to be seen here at theneworleansadvocate.com/krewecam and also on The New Orleans Advocate's Facebook page.

If you'd like to track where the parade is in relation to our offices (840 St. Charles Avenue, just off Lee Circle), download the WWL-TV parade tracker app (App Store | Google Play)!

Here's a schedule of parades that will be streamed live:

Wednesday, Feb. 27; 6:30 p.m. | Druids, Nyx

Thursday, Feb. 28; 5:30 p.m. | Babylon, Chaos, Muses

Friday, March 1; 5:30 p.m. | Hermes, d'Etat, Morpheus

Saturday, March 2; 11 a.m. | Iris, Tucks + Endymion, 4:15 p.m.

Sunday, March 3; 11 a.m. | Okeanos, Mid-City, Thoth

Sunday, March 3; 5:15 p.m. | Bacchus

Monday, March 4; 5:15 p.m. | Proteus, Orpheus

*WWL-TV will livestream Mardi Gras day from The New Orleans Advocate's offices. The station's feed will be carried live on theneworleansadvocate.com as well.

