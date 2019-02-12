The man who created the New Orleans Pelicans mascot, King Cake Baby, is suing the movie "Happy Death Day," claiming the movie stole his creation.

Jonathan Bertuccelli created King Cake Baby in 2009. Now he is suing "Happy Death Day" for half of the movie's profits, according to TMZ Sports.

Bertuccelli, in his suit, claims he was shocked when he saw the killer in "Happy Death Day" and its sequel, "Happy Death Day 2U," The killer wore a mask similar to King Cake Baby. According to TMZ Sports, Bertuccelli says no one involved in the production of the movie contacted him asking for permission to use King Cake Baby's likeness.

"A side-by-side comparison of King Cake Baby and the Happy Death Day mask clearly shows that the visual attributes and aspects which have made King Cake Baby a celebrity mascot were copied and so substantially similar that the two are seen to be the same," Bertuccelli said.

Bertucelli also wants a judge to grant an injunction prohibiting the movie's producers from using the mask until both sides can agree to a deal, according to TMZ Sports.