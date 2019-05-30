Although it looms large in the public imagination, New Orleans is a small town. The longer you live here, the smaller it gets.

For “Southern Charm New Orleans” cast members — six New Orleanians with deep roots in the city — that means personal growth comes with a side of interpersonal conflict. For local viewers of the Bravo series, it means there’s a good chance they know at least one cast member in real life — or at least feel like they do.

Herein lies a chief pleasure of the frothy, Sazerac- and soiree-soaked reality show: the chance to gossip about beautiful people you (sort of) know. Season 2 kicks off at 8 p.m. Sunday with the destabilizing news that Reagan and Jeff Charleston have divorced. And that’s the tip of the iceberg.

“So many life moments and profound things have happened in my friends’ lives over the past year,” Reagan said. “I can’t believe everything happened when it did. ... They say when it rains, it pours. That’s a good way to describe the 12 weeks we filmed last year.”

Here’s a preview of some of those changes — and what to expect in Season 2.

North Shore galore

Three of the six cast members now reside on the north shore, which means the show could just as easily (but much less snazzily) be called “Southern Charm St. Tammany Parish.” Tamica Lee and her husband Barry Smith decamped from Old Metairie to Mandeville, where Lee says their family is thriving.

“I love (the north shore),” Lee said. “I got my family back. It was crazy living in the city because we were all on different paths.”

The only person bothered by this move is Jon Moody, who is perhaps the show’s most underutilized and entertaining cast member. “You live in the wilderness!” he tells Lee in Episode 1, defending his choice to wear a fur coat to her pool party. “In the woods!”

Jeff continues to reside in his Covington mansion, now sans Reagan. “We were more roommates than a married couple, and we wanted different things out of life,” Jeff said. Which brings us to another major pivot.

Breakups and makeups

Season 1 introduced viewers to the meltdown-prone but generally stable lives of three long-term couples, with one hip, single 20-something (Moody) in the mix for good measure. Season 2 kicks off with the Charlestons’ divorce and reveals Lee’s and Smith’s tumultuous past. There’s plenty of drama in store among both friends and lovers.

“Every relationship is completely different at the end of the season,” Lee said. “People who were close at the beginning won't be; some people who weren’t close will be.”

Episode 1 also establishes an uneasy vibe around the two divorcees, whose suspiciously amicable separation changes the group dynamic.

“Our friends have a hard time digesting it,” Jeff said. “We have the same friends in the same circle, and now that we’re separated, are the guys going to have my back, or are they going to have her back?”

Makeover madness

A hot cast gets even hotter in season two. Reese and his girlfriend Kelsey Nichols see the fruits of their weight-loss efforts: Reese dropped 60 pounds; Nichols lost 27 pounds and gained new confidence, strutting her stuff in a bikini and body chain at a pool party.

“That transformation process … was good for the both of us,” Reese said. “It brought back a renewed vigor and energy. I almost forgot what that felt like.”

The award for best makeover goes to the newly single Jeff, who gets a head-to-toe overhaul as he re-enters the dating pool.

“I said, ‘I need a new and improved Jeff. Married Jeff is gone,’” Jeff said. “I put my trust in Jon Moody, and he did a fantastic job.”

Jeff lost his scruffy beard, along with 30 pounds, and gained eyebrows and ear piercings.

“They dyed my eyebrows because I’m such a white guy,” Jeff said, “I’m a ginger with blonde eyebrows. I look better in pictures, in the mirror. I try not to be too vain, but when you look good, you start feeling yourself.”

Even Peychaud’s Bitters heiress Reagan has cut back on her drinking now that she’s passed the bar exam and is in the process of opening a title office.

“We’re all going through changes that are normal in the grand scheme of things,” Reagan said. “But it did seem to happen all at once.”