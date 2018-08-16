It can’t be good if Kevin Spacey is one of the few reasons to see “Billionaire Boys Club.” Unfortunately, Spacey is the best thing in this misbegotten, made-in-New Orleans crime drama.
Spacey’s career nosedived last fall after more than a dozen men accused him of sexual misconduct. Netflix fired the actor from his starring role in “House of Cards.” Ridley Scott edited him out of “All the Money in the World.” Just weeks before that film's release, the director reshot Spacey’s scenes as billionaire J. Paul Getty, replacing him with Christopher Plummer.
A last-minute switch of such magnitude probably wasn’t possible for the lower-budget “Billionaire Boys Club,” which was shot in New Orleans nearly three years ago.
Starting Friday, “Billionaire Boys Club” gets a local theatrical run at Chalmette Movies. Any movie produced in Louisiana has built-in interest from area actors, film crew and others who’re connected to the Louisiana film industry.
Because “Billionaire Boys Club” is set in Los Angeles, New Orleans has no role in the story. On the upside, the city does a good job of standing in for L.A.
Spacey stars as financial flimflam man Ron Levin. A slick operator, Levin hangs out with the celebrity likes of Andy Warhol. He projects filthy rich prosperity. Spacey fits the role effortlessly. After all, he made his big splash with mainstream audiences as the supremely manipulative conman in 1995’s “The Usual Suspects.”
Based on a true story, the derivative “Billionaire Boys Club” tells a fatally familiar tale. It’s been done far better in many other films. Martin Scorsese’s “Wolf of Wall Street” and Oliver Stone’s “Wall Street” are obvious examples. Those films’ greed-is-good code also drives the more recent “99 Homes” and “The Big Short.”
Compared with those works, “Billionaire Boys Club” flounders badly. The movie’s clumsy coda commits especially shameless borrowing. Platitudes plague the dialog. “Think big and you will be big.” “This is our ticket to the deal of the century.”
Levin aligns himself with Joe Hunt and Dean Karny, hustling youths who’re scheming to get rich with other people’s money. Taron Egerton (the “Kingsman” movies) and Ansel Elgort (“The Fault in Our Stars,” “Baby Driver”) co-star as the deceptive pretty boys.
The movie’s failures include the decision to have Egerton’s sociopathic Dean do voice-over narration — a tone-deaf choice. Elgort’s relatively conscientious Joe is the heart of the story. The range Elgort shows as Joe eclipses Egerton’s unpersuasive acting by a landslide.
A remake of a 1987 TV mini-series, “Billionaire Boys Club” begins as Joe and Dean, former classmates at L.A.’s elite Harvard School for Boys, coincidentally reunite some years after graduation. Joe works in finance. Dean sells luxury cars of questionable origin.
Following his swindling instincts, Dean persuades Joe to join him in pursuit of their Harvard School classmates’ money. The investment company they create, BBC, is a Ponzi scheme.
Everything in “Billionaire Boys Club” falls too easily in place. Even though Ponzi schemes happen in the real world, the fuzzy “Billionaire Boys Club” perpetrates one tough-to-buy event after another. The dots are there, but they never quite connect.
“Billionaire Boys Club” suffers further from wrenching tonal shifts and a bait-and-switch arc. Early scenes are faux-breezy. Joe and Dean convince themselves they can take money from wealthy L.A. families and make a financial killing. What goes up must come down. Their recklessness plunges them into desperate free fall. Murder happens.
Not to begrudge any actor who wants to work, but “Billionaire Boys Club” adheres to an indie-film cliché — cameos by stars of yesteryear.
Judd Nelson plays Joe’s worried dad. A member of the ’80s "Brat Pack" (including Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy and Demi Moore), Nelson starred as Joe in 1987’s “Billionaire Boys Club,” an NBC TV miniseries. Rosanna Arquette has a few moments on screen as the disapproving mother of Joe’s girlfriend (Emma Roberts). Playing Andy Warhol, Cary Elwes sits with Spacey in a restaurant scene where their characters come on to Levin’s young protégés. And music star Jimmy Buffett briefly appears as a police captain.
A 1980s soundtrack — David Bowie, Talking Heads, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Adam Ant — accompanies the pre-crisis high life Joe and Dean enjoy. Music licensing being costly, the production would have done well to drop the oldies and commission a screenplay rewrite instead.
In its present state, “Billionaire Boys Club” would fail even if Spacey’s career hadn’t crashed into oblivion.