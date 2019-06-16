Filming for the new movie "Blood Moon" will bring Kate Hudson, Zac Efron and Craig Robinson back to New Orleans this month, according to a report from Mike Scott of Nola.com.

The movie is the latest from up-and-coming filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour. She is known for her work in A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, The Bad Batch and A Little Suicide.

Production on the film is planned to star on June 30 and wrap up on August 5.

According to deadline.com, here is the movie's synopsis: "A mind-bending adventure set in the swampy neon-lit streets of New Orleans, and inspired by fantasy-adventure movies of the 1980s and ’90s. At its center is a girl with strange and dangerous abilities who escapes from a mental asylum and rejoins the chaos of modern-day civilization, on the hedonistic streets of the French Quarter.”

The film will mark a return to New Orleans for all three actors, according to Mike Scott. Hudson previously filmed such projects as “A Little Bit of Heaven” and “Deepwater Horizon." Efron’s previous Louisiana films include “The Paperboy” and “The Lucky One.” Robinson filmed “Hot Tub Time Machine 2,” “This is The End” and the forthcoming “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” in New Orleans.