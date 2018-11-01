After nine days of screenings, parties and networking, the New Orleans Film Society’s 29th annual New Orleans Film Festival came to a close on Oct. 25. The jury and audience awards were announced Wednesday, in addition to the winners of the festival’s inaugural Screenplay Competition. Attendance numbered closed to 30,000, fest organizers said.
Highlights included audience awards for “Green Book,” a film directed by Peter Farrelly, which opened the festival and won the festival’s Spotlight Award; and “Buckjumping,” directed by Lily Keber and “A Tuba to Cuba,” directed by T.G. Herrington and Danny Clinch tieing for the Louisiana Feature Documentary Award. “Buckjumping” also won a jury award in Best Cinematography by Zac Manuel.
The 30th annual New Orleans Film Festival will be Oct. 16 to 24, 2019.
Jury Award Winners:
Narrative Features Competition: “Chained for Life,” directed by Aaron Schimberg.
Documentary Features Competition: Winner: “For the Birds,” directed by Richard Miron; Special Jury Mention: “Jaddoland,” directed by Nadia Shihab; and Special Jury Mention: “Man Made,” directed by T Cooper.
Best Louisiana Feature Award: Winner: “This Taco Truck Kills Fascists,” directed by Rodrigo Dorfman; Special Jury Mention: “This Little Light,” directed by Ada McMahon and Wendi Moore-O’Neal.
Best Cinematography Prize (Louisiana Feature): Winner: Zac Manuel for “Buckjumping.”
Best Narrative Short – Academy-Award® Qualifying Category: Winner: “Fence,” directed by Lendita Zeqiraj; Special Jury Mention: “Fatherland,” directed by George Sikharulidze; Special Jury Mention: “Hair Wolf,” directed by Mariama Diallo
Best Documentary Short – Academy-Award® Qualifying Category: Winner: “Santuario,” directed by Pilar Timpane and Christine Delp; Special Jury Mention: “The Changing Same,” directed by Michele Stephenson and Joe Brewster.
Helen Hill Award for Animation – Academy-Award® Qualifying Category: Winner: “Serpentine,” directed by Bronwyn Maloney; Honorable Mention for Excellence in Charm and Craft: “You Can’t Play With Us,” directed by Jason Rhein, Serene Bacigalupi.
Best Experimental Short: Winner: “Please Step Out of the Frame,” directed by Karissa Hahn; Special Jury Mention: “Giverny I (Négresse Impériale),” directed by Ja’Tovia Gary; Special Jury Mention: “F--ked Like a Star,” directed by Stefanie Saintonge.
Best Louisiana Short: Winner: “Blood Runs Down,” directed by Zandashe Brown; Special Jury Mention: “The Basin,” directed by Ian Clark
Best Cinematography Prize (Louisiana Short): Winner: Bron Moyi for “Wings.”
Vimeo Staff Pick Prize: Winner: Group from directors Benjamin Allen, Claire Cai, Meghan Wells, Jack Mullinkosson, and Haley Saunders
REEL SOUTH Short Film Award: Winner: “The Basin,” Ian Spencer Cook
Award for Best Sound: Winner: “The True Don Quixote”
Audience Award Winners by Category
Spotlight Film: “Green Book,” director, Peter Farrelly
Narrative Features: “Solace,” director, Tchaiko Omewale
Documentary Features: Tie between “United Skates,” director Tina Brown and Dyana Winkler and “While I Breathe, I Hope,” director Emily Harrold
Louisiana Features (Narrative): “The True Don Quixote,” director Chris Poché
Louisiana Feature (Documentary):Tie between “Buckjumping,” director Lily Keber and “A Tuba to Cuba,” directors T.G. Herrington and Danny Clinch
Animated Shorts: “Negative Space,” director Ru Kuwahata and Max Porter
Narrative Shorts: “okaasan (mom),” director Kana Hatakeyama
Documentary Shorts: “Come and Take It,” director PJ Raval and Ellen Spiro
Experimental Shorts: “Giverny I (Négresse Impériale),” director, Ja’Tovia Gary
Episodic: “Nice,” director Andrew Ahn
Louisiana Shorts: Tie between “Black Back,” director, Kiyoko McCrae and Jason Foster and “The Children of Central City,” director, Emma Scott
Screenplay Competition Winners
Feature Screenplays Winner ($1,000 Prize): “Audrey 2.0” by Imogen Grace
Short Screenplays Winner ($500 Prize): “The Frog” by Tate Nova and Courtney Powell
Episodic Screenplays Winner ($500 Prize): “The Reservoir” by Dylan Allen (Teleplay), Eddy Vallante + Dylan Allen (Story)
Louisiana Screenplay Competition Winners: First Prize: Empyrean by Meghann McCracken; Runner Up: Bird by Renso Amariz