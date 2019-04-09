"Austin City Limits" will live stream its debut taping with New Orleans rock band The Revivalists starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The performance will stream via the ACL YouTube channel here.
"On their fourth studio album 'Take Good Care' (Loma Vista Recordings), the rising stars deliver a bevy of anthems marked by moments of sonic complexity, celebration, and catharsis, chronicling an unbelievable ride that unassumingly commenced in 2008 with hundreds of underground shows annually," a PBS news release said. "Ten years of tireless hard work would be unexpectedly revved up by the success of the platinum-selling number one smash 'Wish I Knew You.'"
The octet also turned out the #1 Triple A and Top 5 Alternative single “All My Friends” and new #1 Triple A hit single “Change,” the release also said.
The Revivalists are David Shaw (lead vocals, guitar), Zack Feinberg (guitar), Andrew Campanelli (drums), George Gekas (bass), Ed Williams (pedal steel guitar), Rob Ingraham (saxophone), Michael Girardot (keyboard, trumpet), and PJ Howard (drums, percussion).
The band was nominated for a Billboard Music Award and two iHeartRadio Music Awards, and was named Billboard’s Top New Rock Artist of 2017.
The show's broadcast version will air on PBS during the upcoming 45th season.