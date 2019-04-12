Shira Tran's chance at romance was cut short on "Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny" on Thursday night.
The New Orleans cosmetologist was one of three women sent packing on the premiere of the new MTV reality series. (A fourth contestant left even before eliminations, seeming to crack under the pressure of the competition.)
"Unfortunately Shira, your cab is here," said Vinny Guadagnino, breaking the news to Tran near the end of the show.
DJ Paul (Pauly D) DelVecchio and Guadagnino, veterans of another of the network's reality series, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," are looking for "the dating experience of a lifetime" with the new series, according to an MTV press release.
"The new show features 20 contestants who will face off against one another in hopes of winning the love of Pauly D and Vinny," the release also said. "The boys may get to choose who stays and who goes, but the ladies hold the ultimate power to decide whose love they’re competing for — making this a reality-dating show unlike any other."
Guadagnino was shown having a brief conversation with Tran on the backyard swing of the posh mansion where the show originates, as the next contestant waited to swoop in.
Twenty-seven-year-old Tran operates Shira's Suite, a full-service beauty salon at 4141 Bienville St., New Orleans.
"As a traditional Asian American, I was born in Riverside, California, and moved to New Orleans when I was 5 years old. Nonetheless, I have strong New Orleans roots and I believe in the soulfulness that beauty and fashion contain," Tran said on the salon's website.
Now, 16 women are left to fight over Pauly D and Vinny. The claws are definitely out.