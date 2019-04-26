Hey Peyton Manning fans, there's good news: You'll be seeing the legendary quarterback and New Orleans native on TV this coming football season.
No, the 43-year-old two-time NFL Super Bowl champ isn't returning to the field, but will be host for the new ESPN+ original series "Peyton's Places."
In the five-part, 30-episode documentary series, "Peyton travels the country to speak with former players, coaches and other key figures about football history and its cultural impact," a news release said.
Manning is also one of the show’s executive producers.
“This is a journey through 100 years of history, visiting the people and places that have made the NFL what it is," Manning commented in the release. "From throwing a football off a skyscraper to re-enacting the Immaculate Reception and running Elvis Presley’s football plays, every episode on ESPN+ will surprise even the most die-hard fan.”
The series will be presented in five chapters, each with six episodes. ESPN or ABC will air special compilations, recapping each part after the full episodes debut on the streaming subscription service. Part 1 will be available on ESPN+ on July 15, while Parts 2–5 will debut in subsequent months through January 2020, the release also said.
The series, part of the celebration of the National Football League’s 100th season, is produced by NFL Films and ESPN+.