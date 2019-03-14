New Orleans cosmetologist Shira Tran will be one of 20 contestants on the new MTV reality series, "Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny."
Twenty-seven-year-old Tran operates Shira's Suite, a full-service beauty salon at 4141 Bienville St., New Orleans.
"As a traditional Asian American, I was born in Riverside, California, and moved to New Orleans when I was 5 years old. Nonetheless, I have strong New Orleans roots and I believe in the soulfulness that beauty and fashion contain," Tran said on the salon's website.
DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino, veterans of another of the network's reality series, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," are looking for "the dating experience of a lifetime" with the new series, according to an MTV press release.
"The new show features 20 contestants who will face off against one another in hopes of winning the love of DJ Pauly D and Vinny," the release also said. "The boys may get to choose who stays and who goes, but the ladies hold the ultimate power to decide whose love they’re competing for — making this a reality-dating show unlike any other."
The series premieres April 11.