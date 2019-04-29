This could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

During their recent taping at the National WWII Museum for Turner Classic Movies’ upcoming "Spotlight on World War II" series, museum staff historian Seth Paridon mentioned to TCM host Ben Mankiewicz that he produces a podcast, “Service on Celluloid,” which focuses on films about the war.

To which Mankiewicz promptly invited himself as a participant.

“I accepted in an instant,” Paridon said. “I’m a fan of classic movies, so I knew TCM coming here would be totally cool.

“And Ben’s a good dude who really knows his stuff. This is going to be a boost for our podcast, the museum and TCM.”

Commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day, over the nine Thursdays in May and June, TCM will feature 75 movies set during World War II. Twelve of them will air on June 6 itself including the obligatory “The Longest Day.”

They’re calling it “Never Surrender: World War II in the Movies.”

Leading off is the 1944 home front epic “Since You Went Away,” airing Thursday with museum president emeritus Nick Mueller joining Mankiewicz to discuss the film and the series. The segments will be aired before and after the movie.

Mueller, Paridon, museum senior historian Rob Citino, Philadelphia-based historian Gregory Cooke and author Lynne Olson shot a total of 27 such interviews with Mankiewicz for the series’ prime time selections in just two days at the museum in late March.

Their discussions, which focus more on the historical context in which the movies were made than the actual performances and other aspects of the films, are mini-history lessons.

For Mankiewicz, who has been with TCM since 2003 and the prime time host since 2014, it was a labor of love.

“We’ve been very busy the last few months with a journalism spotlight and TCM’s 25th anniversary,” Mankiewicz said. “So when they came to me about one more thing to do, I had a choice to make.

“But I really couldn’t imagine not doing this. We’ve had some amazing conversations here.”

Mankiewicz has only one gripe about the series. “Casablanca,” not just his favorite war movie but his No. 1 of all time and, at 150 screenings, the most-aired movie in TCM history, incomprehensibly is not included.

The official reason: "Casablanca" doesn’t fit into the series’ two main themes, home front and combat.

But Mankiewicz, who did not participate in the programming decisions, promises TCM will play it again, Sam — er, soon.

"Casablanca" or not, for TCM, this is a major endeavor.

Most of the interviews and regular segments Mankiewicz and the other hosts do are taped in TCM’s Atlanta headquarters or its secondary studio in Los Angeles. There are occasional visits to events like film festivals, and theme weeks are a staple.

However, coming to the WWII museum, an idea conceived by TCM senior vice-president Pola Chagnon after a visit to New Orleans more a decade ago, is a first.

The museum always has a strong relationship with the cinema.

Much of the early attention came from the release of “Saving Private Ryan,” in 1998 and the HBO series “Band of Brothers” in 2001.

Both relied heavily on books by museum co-founder Stephen Ambrose. Director Stephen Spielberg and actor Tom Hanks were both major benefactors of the museum, which opened in 2000.

Having such Hollywood heavyweights behind the facility was an incalculable boost.

Since then, movies have played a big part in the museum’s special exhibits and permanent displays, reflecting both Hollywood’s total commitment to supporting the war back then and our lingering interest in the period through film.

So when Chagnon contacted the museum in January, her offer was enthusiastically accepted.

Paridon, obviously a film buff as well as a serious historian, sees the movies as an integral part of understanding how the war touched everyone.

“During the war, Hollywood sent the message, ‘We’re all in this together,’” he said. “And they did uplift people’s morale and provided entertainment for the servicemen, even though they may have laughed at some of those things they saw on the screen.”

In the years immediately after the war, films became more reflective — such as “The Best Years of our Lives,” which Cooke and Mankiewicz will discuss May 30. There were also standout films about the war experience, such as “Battleground” and “12 O’Clock High,” which were more realistic than those shot during the war could have been.

Paridon considers "Battleground," an account of the Battle of the Bulge, and “12 O’Clock High,” which deals with the Allied air strikes on Germany, the best WWII films ever made.

However, in this series, "Battleground" is airing in the un-prime time hour of 3 a.m., and “12 O’Clock High” didn’t make the cut at all.

The evolution of war movies is reflected in selections from the 1950s, '60s and '70s. “Hope and Glory,” John Boorman’s underappreciated look at the lives of children in Britain during the Blitz, is the most-recently made (1987).

Movies from the war period remain popular, largely because, Mankiewicz said, of the moral clarity of the endeavor and the fact Word War II was the defining event of the 20th century with reverberations still felt in the 21st.

That's why there were so many movies to choose from and several favorites had to be left out.

Along with Casablanca, there are other notable omissions, such as “Patton” and “Saving Private Ryan.” In fact, of eight Best Picture winners set during the war, only three — "Best Years of our Lives," “Mrs. Miniver” and “Bridge over the River Kwai” — are included.

Programming director Stephanie Thames said licensing issues prevent TCM from showing certain films, but also pointed out there are plenty of seldom-seen gems, such as “The End of the Affair,” “Till the End of Time” and “Overlord,” a British film about one soldier’s journey toward D-Day which will air on June 6 immediately before "The Longest Day."

Paridon is proud that on June 13, four straight John Wayne movies will air, topped by “Sands of Iwo Jima,” which is airing for the first time in four years.

“I love John Wayne,” he said. “We probably couldn’t have won the war without the Duke.”

Along with spotlighting the movies, the Mankiewicz-hosted segments will serve as an advertisement for the museum. It may not survive editing, but during one discussion with Citino, Mankiewicz said, “Anyone who loves America should come for a visit.”

Mankiewicz later added he regretted he never brought his father, Frank Mankiewicz, a veteran of the 69th Infantry best remembered as the press secretary for Robert F. Kennedy, to the museum before his death in 2014. Ben wears his father’s dog tags.

“I’m really kicking myself over that,” Mankiewicz said. “It’s a totally immersive experience, but I never knew it would be this emotional.”

“I would love to come back and do this again.”

And maybe next time, when they round up the usual suspects, "Casablanca" will be included.

Here’s looking at you, TCM.