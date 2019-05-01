A Metairie case is the subject of the series launch of "The Redemption Project with Van Jones" at 8 p.m. Sunday on CNN.
In the eight-part original series, CNN contributor and show host Jones examines the restorative justice process. In each episode, he "follows the victim, or surviving family members, of a life-altering crime as they journey to meet face-to-face with their offender," a news release said.
The families hope to find answers or some sense of healing.
One such family are the Stokeses, of Metairie. Daughter Ashlee suffered severe cognitive and physical impairment when a drunk driver hit her when she was 15 years old. For the past 10 years, Karen and David Stokes have been struggling to care for their daughter.
Jones sits down with the parents and their younger daughter, Meghan. All three want to talk with the driver, Callan Gill, who had an alcohol level three times the legal limit at the time of the accident.
Gill spent 10 years in prison and "had time to come to terms with her actions. She is now ready to sit down face-to-face with the family and the young woman whose life she devastated," the release also said.
The Stokeses want Callan to meet their disabled daughter to make sure she truly understands the impact of her decisions, according to the release.
“I wanted to do 'The Redemption Project' because I think we have lost our sense of grace and empathy and the capacity to forgive in our culture, at the highest levels,” said Jones. “This series is my attempt to put some medicine into our very sick system and to uplift people who are doing extraordinarily courageous things every day.”
The series is created and executive-produced by Jonas Bell Pasht and Jonah Bekhor of Citizen Jones, and Oscar-nominated director Jason Cohen.
"The Redemption Project" will regularly air at 8 p.m. Sundays on CNN (cable Channel 29 in New Orleans, and cable Channel 34 in Baton Rouge and Lafayette).