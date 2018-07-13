Former WWL-TV reporter and anchor Michelle Miller will be a permanent co-host of "CBS This Morning: Saturday" starting this weekend.
Miller, a Los Angeles native now based in New York, lived and worked in New Orleans from 1994 to 2001. The wife of former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial, she joined CBS News in 2004. Her husband has served as president and CEO of the National Urban League since 2003.
Miller and Dana Jacobson will join current co-host Anthony Mason on the show, which airs 6 a.m. to 8 am.
Jacobson and Miller will continue to report for all CBS News platforms and broadcasts, a CBS news release says.
Miller's work regularly appears on the "CBS Evening News," "CBS This Morning," "CBS Sunday Morning and "48 Hours."
"She has reported on many stories of national and international importance. She provided extensive coverage of the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, following the shooting death of Michael Brown. She also covered the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut; the shooting at Chardon High School in Ohio; the 2004, 2008 and 2012 presidential elections; the death of Whitney Houston; the 100th anniversary of the Titanic's sinking; medical care for the rural poor in South Africa; and hurricanes Sandy, Irene and Katrina," the release also says.
Jacobson has contributed to CBS News programs since 2015.