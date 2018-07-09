The new school year is just weeks away. When school starts, kids won’t be able to go to the movies any summer day of the week to see their heroines and heroes: Elastigirl, Ant-Man, the Wasp, Han Solo and Chewbacca.
But in still-broiling mid-July, a few weeks remain to catch “Incredibles 2,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in cool cineplex comfort.
Because summer is high tide in movie theaters, more family-friendly movies are opening this week and in coming weeks. “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” featuring the animated Dracula and his monster friends, arrives Friday. “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies,” based on the Cartoon Network series, opens July 27.
The combination animated and live-action “Christopher Robin” begins Aug. 3. Disney’s Winnie the Pooh spinoff reunites the grown-up Christopher Robin with his stuffed-animal playmates from childhood. Also opening Aug. 3, “The Darkest Minds” tells a dystopian tale of teens in revolt. And a non-Disney, live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” opens Aug 17.
Here’s a rundown of movies for families that are in theaters now or will be soon.
“Incredibles 2”: Pixar Animation Studios’ much-loved family superhero adventure “The Incredibles” gets a worthy sequel 14 years after the first film earned $633 million worldwide. Writer-director Brad Bird and his animators combine superior storytelling with virtuosic imagery and action. The high-achieving “Incredibles 2” is easily the front-runner for the best family movie of year. Rated PG for action sequences and some brief mild language.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp”: Shrinking superheroes Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) return for more high-velocity action. Stakes are higher than ever. Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and his daughter, Hope van Dyne, aka the Wasp, believe they’ve found a way to rescue Hope’s mother (Michelle Pfeiffer) from her 30 years of exile in the quantum realm. Ant-Man is essential to their plan. Meanwhile, multiple opposing forces, including the desperate Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), threaten the rescue operation.
Despite a PG-13 rating, eye-catching effects and the prominence of Ant-Man’s young daughter, Cassie, make “Ant-Man and the Wasp” an action-adventure movie for the whole family. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence.
“Solo: A Star Wars Story”: The latest “Star Wars” prequel shows how the daring young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) meets his furry Millennium Falcon co-pilot, Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo). Solo’s escapades in the galaxy’s criminal underworld also lead him to the infamous gambler, Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). Ron Howard directs. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action-violence.
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”: Kids love dinosaurs. In the fourth “Jurassic Park” sequel, Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and velociraptor wrangler Owen (Chris Pratt) struggle to save Isla Nublar’s dinosaurs from an erupting volcano.
The dinosaur mayhem in “Jurassic Kingdom: Fallen Kingdom” may be too intense for smaller children. The film also earned a poor 51 percent positive rating from Rotten Tomatoes’ critics and only a 57 percent audience score. Nonetheless, this disappointing entry in the 25-year-old “Jurassic Park” franchise has taken a billion-dollar bite out of the worldwide box office. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of science-fiction violence and peril.
“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”: Opens July 13. Dracula’s daughter (Selena Gomez) orchestrates a vacation cruise for her stressed-out dad (Adam Sandler). But the cruise that Drac, his family and their monster friends take is actually part of a plot to destroy all monsters.
This second “Hotel Transylvania” sequel is the weakest of the three animated monster movies for kids. Flat jokes and lazy screenwriting make “Hotel Transylvania 3” a movie only very young children may enjoy. Rated PG for some action and rude humor.
“Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”: Opens July 27. In their first feature film, the Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans grow jealous of adult superheroes who star in movies. The confident Titans go to Hollywood but Slade, a supervillain, leads them astray. Rated PG for action and rude humor.
“Christopher Robin”: Opens Aug. 3. Christopher Robin is all grown up. Stuck in a demanding, unrewarding job, the struggling family man faces an uncertain future. But his childhood playmates Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger haven’t forgotten him. They travel to London to help.
Marc Forster (“Finding Neverland”) directs Ewan McGregor as the live-action Christopher. Jim Cummings, Chris O’Dowd, Brad Garrett and Sophie Okonedo provide voices for Christopher’s Hundred Acre Wood friends. Rated PG for some action.
“The Darkest Minds”: Opens Aug. 3. After teens develop mysterious powers, the government deems them a threat to national security. One of the most powerful teens, 16-year-old Ruby (Amandla Stenberg), escapes from the camp where she and others have been imprisoned. Ruby and her fellow escapees realize they must resist the adults who’ve betrayed them. Based on the young adult novel by Alexandra Bracken. Rated PG-13 for violence including disturbing images and thematic elements.
“The Little Mermaid”: Opens Aug. 17 in limited release. British actress Poppy Drayton plays as the title character in this non-Disney, live-action “Little Mermaid.” William Moseley co-stars as a young reporter who travels to a Mississippi town to pursue a rumor about a mermaid. The cast includes Shirley MacLaine and Gina Gershon. Rated PG for action.